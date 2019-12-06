Upon Further Review: Trayvon Mullen talks My Cause My Cleats, looks ahead to pivotal matchup against Titans

After back-to-back road games, the Oakland Raiders are back at home this weekend – as is the "Upon Further Review" crew.

It was a busy week for the Silver and Black, and after getting through the team's business aka transactions and awards, Eddie Paskal and Producer Trav welcome in the guest for the week, cornerback Trayvon Mullen.

During the rookie's time on the program, the guys talk about Mullen's cause for "My Cause My Cleats," what he learned watching from the sideline for a portion of his maiden season in Silver and Black, and what he was told after getting his interception in Kansas City taken off the board.

Following Mullen's departure from the beat lab, Eddie and Trav welcome in Kyle Martin Media for "Victory Formation."

Topics discussed during the final segment of the afternoon include keys to success for taking down the Titans, how many times is too many times to see a band, and which starting quarterback in the NFL they'd most like to grab a cold one with.