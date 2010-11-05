Walker Donates Tickets to Military

Nov 05, 2010 at 06:56 AM
110510-walker-story.jpg

Raiders T Langston Walker has purchased 100 tickets to this Sunday's game and donated them to the Raiders Tickets for Tropps program.* Photo by Tony Gonzales*.

Oakland Raiders T Langston Walker is supporting the Raiders Tickets for Troops program by purchasing 100 tickets for servicemen and women and their families for this Sunday's game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. There is a long history of military service in the Walker family and the Oakland-native values the military's dedication and sacrifice to this country.

U.S. Marines stationed in Alameda and the Vietnam Veterans Center in Sacramento will benefit from Walker's donation.

"My main motivation for purchasing the tickets is doing something for people who sacrifice every day for us," said Walker. "Within my family, we've had a long history of military service. I probably would have gone into the Air Force Academy if I would have fit into a plane. Grandfather was in the Navy, uncle in the Marines, my dad was in the Navy, I have a cousin right now who's in the Marines, and probably will have another cousin that's going to join the service."

"We are thrilled that Langston is supporting the Raiders Tickets for Troops program and we know that members of the military and military families are as impressed by, and appreciative of, Langston's efforts as we are," said Raiders Chief Executive Amy Trask.

Walker is grateful for the military's service and provided tickets for the troops as a way of saying thank you. "[The military] sacrifices for us, which allows me to come out and play football and allows people to come watch and enjoy at home," said Walker. "To be able to do that for them at least once a year, have them enjoy themselves with their families, is important and I'm happy to do it."

The Raiders will honor the military this Sunday in observance of Veteran's Day. Walker's generosity will allow a number of troops and their family members to enjoy the AFC West rivalry with Kansas City and the excitement of a Raiders home game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Click here or call 1.800.RAIDERS to learn more about the Tickets for Troops program.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

