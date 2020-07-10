Watch: Chad Johnson tells Henry Ruggs III his 'Madden 21' speed rating

It's the most wonderful time of the year for gamers and sports fans; it's time for the annual Madden ratings to begin rolling out.
No surprise here that one player many are curious about is Henry Ruggs III, the Las Vegas Raiders' first-round pick and the man who blazed his way to a combine-best 4.27 time in the 40-yard dash.
So just how fast did EA Sports' ratings adjustors make Ruggs?
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson broke the news to him over a video conference.
"If I had your hands, I'd cut mine off," Johnson jokes to Ruggs before telling him he has a 98 rating in speed — the second-fastest player in the game behind Kansas City's Tyreek Hill.
"That's just until I get on the field and show it," Ruggs says.
Madden is notoriously tough on rookie ratings, but Ruggs and fellow Raiders rookie receiver Bryan Edwards have been given some generous ratings; take a look below.
|Player
|SPD
|ACC
|STR
|AGI
|AWR
|CTH
|CAR
|Henry Ruggs III
|98
|97
|61
|87
|69
|83
|73
|Bryan Edwards
|88
|89
|71
|86
|71
|79
|75
We'll see where the rest of Ruggs' and Edwards' stats round out a little later this month when the full ratings panel is revealed for every player in the game. For now, though, it's safe to say his quarterback is happy.
With the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.