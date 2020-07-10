Friday, Jul 10, 2020 08:58 AM

Watch: Chad Johnson tells Henry Ruggs III his 'Madden 21' speed rating

raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

It's the most wonderful time of the year for gamers and sports fans; it's time for the annual Madden ratings to begin rolling out.

No surprise here that one player many are curious about is Henry Ruggs III, the Las Vegas Raiders' first-round pick and the man who blazed his way to a combine-best 4.27 time in the 40-yard dash.

So just how fast did EA Sports' ratings adjustors make Ruggs?

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson broke the news to him over a video conference.

"If I had your hands, I'd cut mine off," Johnson jokes to Ruggs before telling him he has a 98 rating in speed — the second-fastest player in the game behind Kansas City's Tyreek Hill.

"That's just until I get on the field and show it," Ruggs says.

Madden is notoriously tough on rookie ratings, but Ruggs and fellow Raiders rookie receiver Bryan Edwards have been given some generous ratings; take a look below.

Table inside Article
Player SPD ACC STR AGI AWR CTH CAR
Henry Ruggs III 98 97 61 87 69 83 73
Bryan Edwards 88 89 71 86 71 79 75

We'll see where the rest of Ruggs' and Edwards' stats round out a little later this month when the full ratings panel is revealed for every player in the game. For now, though, it's safe to say his quarterback is happy.

Draft Pick: WR Henry Ruggs III

With the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

WR Henry Ruggs III First Round (12th overall) Alabama
1 / 18

WR Henry Ruggs III

First Round (12th overall)

Alabama

Todd Rosenberg/NFL
WR Henry Ruggs III First Round (12th overall) Alabama
2 / 18

WR Henry Ruggs III

First Round (12th overall)

Alabama

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
WR Henry Ruggs III First Round (12th overall) Alabama
3 / 18

WR Henry Ruggs III

First Round (12th overall)

Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
WR Henry Ruggs III First Round (12th overall) Alabama
4 / 18

WR Henry Ruggs III

First Round (12th overall)

Alabama

Butch Dill/Associated Press
WR Henry Ruggs III First Round (12th overall) Alabama
5 / 18

WR Henry Ruggs III

First Round (12th overall)

Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
WR Henry Ruggs III First Round (12th overall) Alabama
6 / 18

WR Henry Ruggs III

First Round (12th overall)

Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
WR Henry Ruggs III First Round (12th overall) Alabama
7 / 18

WR Henry Ruggs III

First Round (12th overall)

Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
WR Henry Ruggs III First Round (12th overall) Alabama
8 / 18

WR Henry Ruggs III

First Round (12th overall)

Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
WR Henry Ruggs III First Round (12th overall) Alabama
9 / 18

WR Henry Ruggs III

First Round (12th overall)

Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
WR Henry Ruggs III First Round (12th overall) Alabama
10 / 18

WR Henry Ruggs III

First Round (12th overall)

Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
WR Henry Ruggs III First Round (12th overall) Alabama
11 / 18

WR Henry Ruggs III

First Round (12th overall)

Alabama

Butch Dill/Associated Press
WR Henry Ruggs III First Round (12th overall) Alabama
12 / 18

WR Henry Ruggs III

First Round (12th overall)

Alabama

Butch Dill/Associated Press
WR Henry Ruggs III First Round (12th overall) Alabama
13 / 18

WR Henry Ruggs III

First Round (12th overall)

Alabama

Butch Dill/Associated Press
WR Henry Ruggs III First Round (12th overall) Alabama
14 / 18

WR Henry Ruggs III

First Round (12th overall)

Alabama

Butch Dill/Associated Press
WR Henry Ruggs III First Round (12th overall) Alabama
15 / 18

WR Henry Ruggs III

First Round (12th overall)

Alabama

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
WR Henry Ruggs III First Round (12th overall) Alabama
16 / 18

WR Henry Ruggs III

First Round (12th overall)

Alabama

Butch Dill/Associated Press
WR Henry Ruggs III First Round (12th overall) Alabama
17 / 18

WR Henry Ruggs III

First Round (12th overall)

Alabama

Michael Woods/Associated Press
WR Henry Ruggs III First Round (12th overall) Alabama
18 / 18

WR Henry Ruggs III

First Round (12th overall)

Alabama

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
news

NFL personnel: Josh Jacobs is already a top-10 running back

Josh Jacobs may have been robbed of the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but his stellar play in 2019 earned the respect of his peers — which may be more valuable.
2020 Position Battle: Rod Marinelli expected to bring the most out of young defensive line
news

2020 Position Battle: Rod Marinelli expected to bring the most out of young defensive line

The Raiders made strides in 2019 in a category that needed to see improvement, as then-rookies Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell helped ignite the team's pass rush.
Fullback Alec Ingold talks personal finance with Las Vegas students
news

Fullback Alec Ingold talks personal finance with Las Vegas students

As he prepares for the 2020 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold took time today to discuss personal finances with a group of Las Vegas high school students who are part of the UNLV Young Executive Scholars (YES) Hospitality & Tourism Program.
2020 Position Battle: Jacobs and Ingold are primed for another standout season
news

2020 Position Battle: Jacobs and Ingold are primed for another standout season

It didn't take long for the 2019 Raiders to find their identity, as rookie Josh Jacobs bulldozed his way through defenders and a handful of team records.

Advertising