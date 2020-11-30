Week 16's Raiders-Dolphins showdown slated for 5:15 PT

Nov 30, 2020 at 01:56 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

The NFL announced updates to the Week 16 schedule, including a slate of three games on Saturday, December 26.​

NFL Network will broadcast two games exclusively, starting with quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveling to face quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET. Buccaneers-Lions will also be available on local broadcast stations in Tampa (WTSP) and Detroit (WDIV).

NFL Network's schedule continues at 8:15 PM ET when quarterback Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders host quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins in a game with playoff implications for both teams on the line. In addition to NFL, Dolphins-Raiders will also be available on local broadcast stations in Miami (WPLG) and Las Vegas (KSNV).

Fans can stream these games through NFL digital properties across devices (NFL.com and the NFL app), NFL Network distributors' apps and sites, and on phones via Yahoo Sports and the respective teams' mobile properties. Live game audio will be broadcast nationally by Westwood One, and available on SiriusXM and NFL Game Pass.

For a full list of viewing options, fans can visit NFL.com/watch.

Full details on broadcast teams for each game will be announced at a later date.

Last week, the NFL announced an update to the Week 15 schedule which includes a doubleheader of games on Saturday, December 19 EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network.

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Falcons - Week 12

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
1 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) arrives to the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
2 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) arrives to the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) arrives to the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
3 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) arrives to the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives to the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
4 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives to the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
5 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
6 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
7 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
8 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
9 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
10 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
11 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
12 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
13 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
14 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
15 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
16 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
17 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
18 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
19 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
20 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
21 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) huddle before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
22 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) huddle before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45), wide receiver Zay Jones (12), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
23 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45), wide receiver Zay Jones (12), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
24 / 60

The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
25 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
26 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
27 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45), guard Gabe Jackson (66), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Rodney Hudson (61) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
28 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45), guard Gabe Jackson (66), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Rodney Hudson (61) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
29 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
30 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
31 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) fakes a handoff to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
32 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) fakes a handoff to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) defends during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
33 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) defends during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
34 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
35 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
36 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
37 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
38 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
39 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
40 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) blocks during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
41 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) blocks during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 29-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
42 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 29-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
43 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
44 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
45 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
46 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
47 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
48 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes as center Rodney Hudson (61), guard Gabe Jackson (66), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) block during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
49 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes as center Rodney Hudson (61), guard Gabe Jackson (66), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) block during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
50 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
51 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
52 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
53 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
54 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
55 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Danny Karnik/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
56 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Danny Karnik/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
57 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Danny Karnik/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
58 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Danny Karnik/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
59 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
60 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Raiders' loss to the Falcons will be one to forget

Marred by numerous turnovers and penalties, the Raiders played a sloppy game and Head Coach Jon Gruden is going to have a lot of tape to review before Week 13.
news

Gruden wants to see more resolve: 'We've got to get up off the mat and fight'

Don't let the box score fool you, there's a lot of fight in this Raiders' team and they've proved it on numerous occasions this season. 
news

Mountain of penalties lead to momentum-shifting moments in loss to Falcons

Coach Gruden & Co. acknowledged the Raiders weren't their best on either side of the ball in a tough cross-conference loss to the Falcons.
news

Quick Snap: Nicholas Morrow notches another stellar performance in loss

News, notes and more from what stood out during the Raiders' collapse in Atlanta.

Advertising