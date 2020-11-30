Week 16's Raiders-Dolphins showdown slated for 5:15 PT

The NFL announced updates to the Week 16 schedule, including a slate of three games on Saturday, December 26.​

NFL Network will broadcast two games exclusively, starting with quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveling to face quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET. Buccaneers-Lions will also be available on local broadcast stations in Tampa (WTSP) and Detroit (WDIV).

NFL Network's schedule continues at 8:15 PM ET when quarterback Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders host quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins in a game with playoff implications for both teams on the line. In addition to NFL, Dolphins-Raiders will also be available on local broadcast stations in Miami (WPLG) and Las Vegas (KSNV).

Fans can stream these games through NFL digital properties across devices (NFL.com and the NFL app), NFL Network distributors' apps and sites, and on phones via Yahoo Sports and the respective teams' mobile properties. Live game audio will be broadcast nationally by Westwood One, and available on SiriusXM and NFL Game Pass.

For a full list of viewing options, fans can visit NFL.com/watch.

Full details on broadcast teams for each game will be announced at a later date.