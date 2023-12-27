Welcome to Raider Nation, Welles Davis Stabler-Lane!

If newborn Welles Davis Stabler-Lane has any of his grandfather's athletic genes, he could very well be the Raiders quarterback in roughly 20 years.

Marissa Stabler, the daughter of the late Raiders Hall of Fame quarterback Ken "Snake" Stabler, and her husband Dave Lane welcomed Welles into the world on December 25, 2023. The date is symbolic, aligning with his grandfather, as Ken was born on December 25, 1945.

Welles' birthday also coincided with the Silver and Black's most recent victory over their longstanding rival Kansas City Chiefs, 20-14, in Arrowhead Stadium. Ken Stabler knew victories over the Chiefs well, compiling an 8-3 record against the AFC West foe as a starter for the Raiders.

As a nod to the Silver and Black ties that run deep within the Stabler family, the baby boy's middle name is Davis in honor of his Raiders family.