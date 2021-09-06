Welcome to the Nation, K.J. Wright

Together again

Wright once again playing for Bradley just seems right.

The Raiders defensive coordinator helped draft Wright out of Mississippi State in 2011. Under Bradley's direction, the linebacker seamlessly became a productive piece in the "Legion of Boom" defense that took the league by storm. In his two seasons under Bradley, Wright complied over 160 total tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Since Bradley became the Silver and Black's defensive coordinator, he's recruited many of his former star players in Yannick Ngakoue﻿, Casey Hayward Jr.﻿, Denzel Perryman and now Wright.