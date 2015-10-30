What the Jets are Saying About the Raiders

On Raiders rookie wide receiver Amari Cooper:*

Head Coach Todd Bowles: "Cooper…who's anything but a rookie. He runs all the routes and is explosive off the ball. He has great hands. Excellent route runner. He's very competitive. We thought Amari was the best overall receiver. He's the most complete receiver coming out of there. We knew he could run all the routes and make all the catches. He was explosive off the ball, so he's as advertised."

On the Matchup:

Defensive end Leonard Williams: "Their front line is pretty big. So overall I think it's going to be a pretty physical game. It's going to come down to who can win in the trenches. It's going to be a fun game."

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick: "They make it difficult for you to run the ball. They have two great edge pass rushers, guys that are a mismatch for pretty much everybody in the league with the talent level they have out there. They put a lot of pressure on the quarterback, and anytime you can do that, you have a chance to be successful. Flying to the West Coast, you've got to deal with all that stuff," he said. "And just being on the road in that atmosphere, overcoming any early adversity is just something we're going to have to do. And we're going to have to have great communication with everybody."

Guard Willie Colon: "We still control our fate. The one thing we can't do is let this resonate. We have to be able to drop [the loss to New England] because Oakland's a good team. If we don't and we go into Oakland with this still on our mind and we play and we're not physical like we need to be, Oakland will beat us. We can't have that."

On Raiders Running back Latavius Murray: