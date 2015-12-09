What They Are Saying: Twitter Reactions To Michael Crabtree's New Deal With Raiders

This afternoon, the Raiders made clear their commitment to wide receiver Michael Crabtree for the future as they rewarded the team's leading pass-catcher with a four-year contract extension. Crabtree is enjoying a career year with the Silver and Black, and locking him up for the next several years is a big step in the continued development of a growing team.
Naturally, there has been a lot of chatter and excitement around the extension – here are a number of Twitter reactions following the announcement:
And of course, Raider Nation expressed its satisfaction as well: