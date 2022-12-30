What They're Saying: 49ers preparing for 'one of the best players we've faced all year' in Maxx Crosby

Dec 30, 2022 at 11:42 AM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Take a look at what San Francisco 49ers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 17 matchup.

On the Raiders as a whole:

"I do see a very dangerous team because they have playmakers all over the field. You talk about their big three, they have guys who can really take over games and we still have our hands full no matter who's at quarterback. We still have our hands full with this team." – 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"Their defensive end in Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defense player in the league. At least that I've seen this year. I think he's been unbelievable, so they got some guys who can wreck games and you better be on your stuff regardless." – 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

"He's one of the best players we've faced all year. … He presents problems rushing the passer. He presents problems in the run game. He rushes the passers as well as most of those elite edge rushers in the league. He presents a unique style. He's hard to get his hands on and in the run game, he's kind of like J.J. Watt a little bit in that he can swim around blocks and still make plays. It's not only that he's really talented and really good, it's unconventional. So, you don't see it every week and that does create issues for whoever has to block him." – 49ers offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster

"Maxx Crosby is really good on the edge, so whenever they have a player like that that you have to focus on they can do a lot of other different things that you can sometimes slip up and not be ready for in terms of what they do with their secondary and their backers and whatnot." – 49ers QB Brock Purdy

On WR Davante Adams:

"He always seems to make plays, no matter where he aligns on the field. They move him all over the place, get him on the outside, this guy can go up and make plays. He does a really good job of finding the ball, making it tough on corners and he's a guy who's always looking forward to that matchup. You can tell he thrives in that one-on-one moment." – 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans

On QB Jarrett Stidham:

"I know he's a talented thrower. We've seen him play before, not just at the Senior Bowl, but I think we played him a couple years ago. He can make every throw, similar to Carr in that way." – 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

"I feel like he can move the ball and he's a good quarterback and he'll be able to operate within that scheme, within that system because he's done it before. He's familiar with it, so that's what we can anticipate from him." – 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman (73) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman (73) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10), running back Brandon Bolden (34), tight end Darren Waller (83) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10), running back Brandon Bolden (34), tight end Darren Waller (83) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Harvey Langi (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Harvey Langi (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44), cornerback Isiah Brown (46) and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44), cornerback Isiah Brown (46) and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

A football during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
A football during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

