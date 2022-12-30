What They're Saying: 49ers preparing for 'one of the best players we've faced all year' in Maxx Crosby

Take a look at what San Francisco 49ers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 17 matchup.
On the Raiders as a whole:
"I do see a very dangerous team because they have playmakers all over the field. You talk about their big three, they have guys who can really take over games and we still have our hands full no matter who's at quarterback. We still have our hands full with this team." – 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans
On DE Maxx Crosby:
"Their defensive end in Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defense player in the league. At least that I've seen this year. I think he's been unbelievable, so they got some guys who can wreck games and you better be on your stuff regardless." – 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
"He's one of the best players we've faced all year. … He presents problems rushing the passer. He presents problems in the run game. He rushes the passers as well as most of those elite edge rushers in the league. He presents a unique style. He's hard to get his hands on and in the run game, he's kind of like J.J. Watt a little bit in that he can swim around blocks and still make plays. It's not only that he's really talented and really good, it's unconventional. So, you don't see it every week and that does create issues for whoever has to block him." – 49ers offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster
"Maxx Crosby is really good on the edge, so whenever they have a player like that that you have to focus on they can do a lot of other different things that you can sometimes slip up and not be ready for in terms of what they do with their secondary and their backers and whatnot." – 49ers QB Brock Purdy
On WR Davante Adams:
"He always seems to make plays, no matter where he aligns on the field. They move him all over the place, get him on the outside, this guy can go up and make plays. He does a really good job of finding the ball, making it tough on corners and he's a guy who's always looking forward to that matchup. You can tell he thrives in that one-on-one moment." – 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans
On QB Jarrett Stidham:
"I know he's a talented thrower. We've seen him play before, not just at the Senior Bowl, but I think we played him a couple years ago. He can make every throw, similar to Carr in that way." – 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
"I feel like he can move the ball and he's a good quarterback and he'll be able to operate within that scheme, within that system because he's done it before. He's familiar with it, so that's what we can anticipate from him." – 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans
