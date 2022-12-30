What They're Saying: 49ers preparing for 'one of the best players we've faced all year' in Maxx Crosby

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"Their defensive end in Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defense player in the league. At least that I've seen this year. I think he's been unbelievable, so they got some guys who can wreck games and you better be on your stuff regardless." – 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

"He's one of the best players we've faced all year. … He presents problems rushing the passer. He presents problems in the run game. He rushes the passers as well as most of those elite edge rushers in the league. He presents a unique style. He's hard to get his hands on and in the run game, he's kind of like J.J. Watt a little bit in that he can swim around blocks and still make plays. It's not only that he's really talented and really good, it's unconventional. So, you don't see it every week and that does create issues for whoever has to block him." – 49ers offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster