What They're Saying about the Raiders at Super Bowl LVIII Media Row

Feb 09, 2024 at 12:21 PM
Rachel Gossen

On Head Coach Antonio Pierce:

"I think he knows how to inspire and motivate his players. ... He knows how to reach people. He's a great communicator and he's smart." – CBS Sports' Jim Nantz

"It feels like the perfect fit for the organization given everything we've heard from him." – ESPN analyst Mina Kimes

"I think the dynamic of having former players now coaching and being a leader of the younger generation, it resonates with them a little better." – Former NFL player Chad Ochocinco

"One of the head coach's jobs is to inspire and to connect with his players and to motivate them, and that's obviously some of the strengths that Antonio Pierce has." – The Athletic's Mike Jones

"I think he's been really transparent, really honest with the players about who they are and where they have to get better. I think players relate to that. He's a guy who played the game at the highest level." Former Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon

On General Manager Tom Telesco:

"He's been a high-level talent evaluator for a long, long time. Even before he got to the Chargers, the Colts really leaned on him. He was one of Bill Polian's right hand guys as they built teams that contended for championships there in Indianapolis for all those years with Peyton Manning as the quarterback." – Sports Illustrated NFL reporter Albert Breer

"He's a very good drafter. I would say he's someone who is very prudent. If he's going to take a big swing at something, he has to be absolutely sure." – NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

On Maxx Crosby:

"He's a rare character. A rare character that plays harder than anybody else in the league. I think he's the most advanced defensive lineman in the league." – NFL Network's Brian Baldinger

"Maxx has a lot of JJ Watt in him. It's not anything other than his effort. I love his effort. Skill can get you so far, but effort can take you further. What I see when i watch him is just high-energy." – Former NFL player Cam Newton

"There isn't a guy who works harder. There isn't a guy who cares more. There isn't a guy who give 110% more than this kid does." – UFC's Dana White

On Allegiant Stadium:

"When you go to Raiders games, it's got a Vegas feel, but it still has the tradition that those of us have been around long enough remember." – CBS Sports reporter Evan Washburn

On offensive coordinator Luke Getsy:

"Luke's really smart. Luke is likable and will get the respect of the players. ... From a scheme perspective, an adaptable scheme I think and one that's built on those McVay/Shanahan tenants which is, the term they use is illusion of complexity. It's complex for the defense but simple for your own players." – Sports Illustrated NFL reporter Albert Breer

"I think Luke Getsy is a really good hire. He had some challenges in Chicago. The early part was tough, but got them running the ball real well. ... He did a good job with Justin Fields, really did." – NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

"He's a really sharp mind." – NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

Best of 177 Feet Up from 2023

View team photographer Matt Aguirre's best photos from the catwalk at Allegiant Stadium from the Raiders' 2023 season.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) celebrates on the field during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) celebrates on the field during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes perform on the field during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 60

The Raiderettes perform on the field during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) sacks the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) sacks the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33), cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) make a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33), cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) make a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) celebrates with wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) celebrates with wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 32-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 32-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle Byron Young (93) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle Byron Young (93) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 60

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle John Jenkins (95), defensive tackle Byron Young (93) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle John Jenkins (95), defensive tackle Byron Young (93) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives into the end zone after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives into the end zone after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is congratulated after rushing for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is congratulated after rushing for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate on the field during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate on the field during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52), linebacker Robert Spillane (41), defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52), linebacker Robert Spillane (41), defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrates with linebacker Malik Reed (52) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrates with linebacker Malik Reed (52) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) go to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) go to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 60

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) celebrates with cornerback Amik Robertson (21) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) celebrates with cornerback Amik Robertson (21) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) defend during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) defend during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) force a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) force a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91), defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrate after the Raiders recover a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91), defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrate after the Raiders recover a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and safety Marcus Epps (1) force a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and safety Marcus Epps (1) force a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) calls an audible during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) calls an audible during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a first down during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a first down during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
