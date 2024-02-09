What They're Saying about the Raiders at Super Bowl LVIII Media Row

On Head Coach Antonio Pierce:

"I think he knows how to inspire and motivate his players. ... He knows how to reach people. He's a great communicator and he's smart." – CBS Sports' Jim Nantz

"It feels like the perfect fit for the organization given everything we've heard from him." – ESPN analyst Mina Kimes

"I think the dynamic of having former players now coaching and being a leader of the younger generation, it resonates with them a little better." – Former NFL player Chad Ochocinco

"One of the head coach's jobs is to inspire and to connect with his players and to motivate them, and that's obviously some of the strengths that Antonio Pierce has." – The Athletic's Mike Jones