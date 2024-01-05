What They're Saying: Broncos 'can't speak highly enough' of Maxx Crosby

Jan 05, 2024 at 02:41 PM
maileena-f-headshot-2023
Maileena Faaita

Digital Content Associate

The Raiders will be hosting the Denver Broncos for their Week 18 season finale. Take a look at what Broncos' players and coaches are saying leading up to kickoff.

On Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce:

"I would say this to his credit, man he was a tough player. I remember him well. We had some good battles with the Giants teams. There's a grit and toughness you see with how they're playing both on defense and certainly on offense, their running game. He obviously has a rich history with that tradition and I think he's done a really good job. That's a credit not only to him, but his staff and his team. But you see it on film, you feel it." - Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton

On the Raiders defense:

"This team we're playing, I would say is a real good red zone third-down defense. ... They are in the top 10." - Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"The challenge with him is, I said this the other day, these traits where he's an exceptional athlete. He bends really well so, it's hard to stay on him. He can get off a block very quickly. He's highly intelligent. So, you see him in a stance waiting, he obviously understands where the backs are. The other thing is his stamina is unique. I mean, I don't have the exacts but he's playing close to 98 or 99 percent and when you look at play 67 it's the same as play eight, that's rare. ... He plays over on the right, but he plays on the left. They move him around too, but he's something." - Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton

"I can't speak highly enough of this guy. Being with him every day for a year, seeing how he works. The most impressive thing is, I don't know if I've ever seen a player play that hard for that long every single time he's out on the field. He's going to bring it. We're going to have to be ready. He's one of the best in the league for a reason." - Denver Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Broncos

As the Raiders prepare to host the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, view past matchups of the Silver and Black hosting their division rival.

A program from the Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 11, 1966, in Oakland, Calif.
1 / 108

A program from the Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 11, 1966, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica (3), center Jim Otto (00), guard Gene Upshaw (63) and tackle Bob Svihus (76) before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1967.
2 / 108

Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica (3), center Jim Otto (00), guard Gene Upshaw (63) and tackle Bob Svihus (76) before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1967.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1967.
3 / 108

The Raiders before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1967.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1967.
4 / 108

The Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1967.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Hewritt Dixon (35) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1967.
5 / 108

Raiders running back Hewritt Dixon (35) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1967.

Sal Veder/Associated Press
A program from the Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 8, 1968, in Oakland, Calif.
6 / 108

A program from the Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 8, 1968, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
A program from the Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 9, 1969, in Oakland, Calif.
7 / 108

A program from the Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 9, 1969, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
A program from the Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 19, 1971, in Oakland, Calif.
8 / 108

A program from the Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 19, 1971, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back George Atkinson (43) returns a punt during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1973, in Oakland, Calif.
9 / 108

Raiders defensive back George Atkinson (43) returns a punt during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1973, in Oakland, Calif.

Associated Press
Raiders tight end Dave Casper (87) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 1979.
10 / 108

Raiders tight end Dave Casper (87) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 1979.

Jim Palmer/Associated Press
Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 1979.
11 / 108

Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 1979.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) goes to hand the ball off during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 1979.
12 / 108

Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) goes to hand the ball off during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 1979.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Mike Davis (36), guard Gene Upshaw (63) and defensive back Jack Tatum (32) at the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 1979.
13 / 108

Raiders defensive back Mike Davis (36), guard Gene Upshaw (63) and defensive back Jack Tatum (32) at the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 1979.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders before a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 1979.
14 / 108

The Raiders before a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 1979.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 1983.
15 / 108

Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 1983.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) lines up to kick a field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 1983.
16 / 108

Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) lines up to kick a field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 1983.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Reggie Kinlaw (62), defensive end/defensive tackle Howie Long (75), linebacker Bob Nelson (51), linebacker Brad Van Pelt (91) and linebacker Matt Millen (55) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 1984.
17 / 108

Raiders defensive tackle Reggie Kinlaw (62), defensive end/defensive tackle Howie Long (75), linebacker Bob Nelson (51), linebacker Brad Van Pelt (91) and linebacker Matt Millen (55) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 1984.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert (54) and defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 11, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.
18 / 108

Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert (54) and defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 11, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert (54) and defensive back Patrick Bates (24) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 11, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.
19 / 108

Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert (54) and defensive back Patrick Bates (24) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 11, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 24, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
20 / 108

The Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 24, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 24, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
21 / 108

Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 24, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

LENNOX MCLENDON/Associated Press
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes behind running back Frank Hawkins (27) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 24, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
22 / 108

Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes behind running back Frank Hawkins (27) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 24, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 24, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
23 / 108

Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 24, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.
24 / 108

Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.
25 / 108

Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Bo Jackson (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.
26 / 108

Raiders running back Bo Jackson (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Bob Galbraith/Associated Press
Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Howie Long (75) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 3, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
27 / 108

Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Howie Long (75) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 3, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Steve Smith (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 3, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
28 / 108

Raiders running back Steve Smith (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 3, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Linden King (52), defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) and defensive back Terry McDaniel (36) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 3, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
29 / 108

Raiders linebacker Linden King (52), defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) and defensive back Terry McDaniel (36) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 3, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders guard Steve Wisniewski (76), center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72), quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) and guard John Gesek (63) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 3, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
30 / 108

Raiders guard Steve Wisniewski (76), center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72), quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) and guard John Gesek (63) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 3, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders guard Steve Wisniewski (76), center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72), and guard John Gesek (63) block during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 3, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
31 / 108

Raiders guard Steve Wisniewski (76), center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72), and guard John Gesek (63) block during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 3, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tackle Steve Wright (66) and guard Max Montoya (65) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, September 9, 1990, in Los Angeles, Calif.
32 / 108

Raiders tackle Steve Wright (66) and guard Max Montoya (65) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, September 9, 1990, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) and linebacker Eddie Anderson (99) make a tackle during the AFC Wildcard postseason home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 9, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.
33 / 108

Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) and linebacker Eddie Anderson (99) make a tackle during the AFC Wildcard postseason home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 9, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Anthony Smith (94) lines up before the snap during the AFC Wildcard postseason home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 9, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.
34 / 108

Raiders defensive end Anthony Smith (94) lines up before the snap during the AFC Wildcard postseason home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 9, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end/defensive end John Duff (84) goes to block a kick during the AFC Wildcard postseason home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 9, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.
35 / 108

Raiders tight end/defensive end John Duff (84) goes to block a kick during the AFC Wildcard postseason home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 9, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) defends during the AFC Wildcard postseason home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 9, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.
36 / 108

Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) defends during the AFC Wildcard postseason home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 9, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) heads to the end zone on a 65-yard touchdown catch defends during the AFC Wildcard postseason home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 9, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.
37 / 108

Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) heads to the end zone on a 65-yard touchdown catch defends during the AFC Wildcard postseason home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 9, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Reed Saxon/Associated Press
Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert (54), defensive end Anthony Smith (94), defensive tackle Russell Maryland (67) and defensive back James Trapp (37) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 19, 1997, in Oakland, Calif.
38 / 108

Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert (54), defensive end Anthony Smith (94), defensive tackle Russell Maryland (67) and defensive back James Trapp (37) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 19, 1997, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Trace Armstrong (93) and defensive tackle Sam Adams (95) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, December 22, 2002, in Oakland, Calif.
39 / 108

Raiders defensive end Trace Armstrong (93) and defensive tackle Sam Adams (95) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, December 22, 2002, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, December 22, 2002, in Oakland, Calif.
40 / 108

The Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, December 22, 2002, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Tim Johnson (51) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
41 / 108

Raiders linebacker Tim Johnson (51) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Charlie Garner (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
42 / 108

Raiders running back Charlie Garner (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
43 / 108

Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Chris Cooper (75) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
44 / 108

Raiders defensive tackle Chris Cooper (75) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
45 / 108

Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders Ronald Curry (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 17, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.
46 / 108

Raiders Ronald Curry (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 17, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Amos Zereoue (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 17, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.
47 / 108

Raiders running back Amos Zereoue (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 17, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Marques Anderson (23) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 17, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.
48 / 108

Raiders defensive end Marques Anderson (23) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 17, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
49 / 108

Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
50 / 108

Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) makes a 29-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
51 / 108

Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) makes a 29-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
52 / 108

Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Doug Gabriel (84) makes a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
53 / 108

Raiders wide receiver Doug Gabriel (84) makes a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Tim Dwight (17) makes a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
54 / 108

Raiders wide receiver Tim Dwight (17) makes a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) makes a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
55 / 108

Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) makes a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
56 / 108

Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
57 / 108

Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
58 / 108

Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Griffith (36) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
59 / 108

Raiders running back Justin Griffith (36) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
60 / 108

Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
61 / 108

Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
62 / 108

Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) rushes for a 71-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 19, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
63 / 108

Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) rushes for a 71-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 19, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 19, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
64 / 108

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 19, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Michael Huff (24) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 19, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
65 / 108

Raiders defensive back Michael Huff (24) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 19, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 19, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
66 / 108

Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 19, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcel Reece (45) heads to the end zone on a 73-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 19, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
67 / 108

Raiders running back Marcel Reece (45) heads to the end zone on a 73-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 19, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.
68 / 108

Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushers for a dives into the end zone on an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.
69 / 108

Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushers for a dives into the end zone on an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcel Reece (45) makes a 40-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.
70 / 108

Raiders running back Marcel Reece (45) makes a 40-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.
71 / 108

Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders Tommy Kelly (93), Desmond Bryant (90) and John Henderson (79) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.
72 / 108

Raiders Tommy Kelly (93), Desmond Bryant (90) and John Henderson (79) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Nick Kasa (88) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
73 / 108

Raiders tight end Nick Kasa (88) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Hakan Benkert/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jamize Olawale (49) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
74 / 108

Raiders running back Jamize Olawale (49) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Sio Moore (55) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
75 / 108

Raiders linebacker Sio Moore (55) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Rod Streater (80) makes a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
76 / 108

Raiders wide receiver Rod Streater (80) makes a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
77 / 108

Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Brice Butler (12) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 9, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
78 / 108

Raiders wide receiver Brice Butler (12) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 9, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 9, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
79 / 108

Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 9, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Riders tight end Clive Walford (88) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 11, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
80 / 108

Riders tight end Clive Walford (88) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 11, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcel Reece (45) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 11, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
81 / 108

Raiders running back Marcel Reece (45) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 11, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 11, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
82 / 108

Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 11, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
83 / 108

Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Darius Latham (75) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
84 / 108

Raiders defensive tackle Darius Latham (75) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 26, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
85 / 108

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 26, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 26, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
86 / 108

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 26, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Denico Autry (96) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 26, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
87 / 108

Raiders defensive end Denico Autry (96) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 26, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Monday, December 24, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
88 / 108

Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Monday, December 24, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Monday, December 24, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
89 / 108

Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Monday, December 24, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) ruses for a 24-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Monday, December 24, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
90 / 108

Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) ruses for a 24-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Monday, December 24, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Monday, December 24, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
91 / 108

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Monday, December 24, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, December 24, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
92 / 108

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, December 24, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
93 / 108

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes to wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
94 / 108

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes to wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
95 / 108

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
96 / 108

Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
97 / 108

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
98 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
99 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
100 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
101 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
102 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
103 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
104 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
105 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
106 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
107 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
108 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
