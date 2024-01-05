What They're Saying: Broncos 'can't speak highly enough' of Maxx Crosby

The Raiders will be hosting the Denver Broncos for their Week 18 season finale. Take a look at what Broncos' players and coaches are saying leading up to kickoff.
On Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce:
"I would say this to his credit, man he was a tough player. I remember him well. We had some good battles with the Giants teams. There's a grit and toughness you see with how they're playing both on defense and certainly on offense, their running game. He obviously has a rich history with that tradition and I think he's done a really good job. That's a credit not only to him, but his staff and his team. But you see it on film, you feel it." - Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton
On the Raiders defense:
"This team we're playing, I would say is a real good red zone third-down defense. ... They are in the top 10." - Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton
On DE Maxx Crosby:
"The challenge with him is, I said this the other day, these traits where he's an exceptional athlete. He bends really well so, it's hard to stay on him. He can get off a block very quickly. He's highly intelligent. So, you see him in a stance waiting, he obviously understands where the backs are. The other thing is his stamina is unique. I mean, I don't have the exacts but he's playing close to 98 or 99 percent and when you look at play 67 it's the same as play eight, that's rare. ... He plays over on the right, but he plays on the left. They move him around too, but he's something." - Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton
"I can't speak highly enough of this guy. Being with him every day for a year, seeing how he works. The most impressive thing is, I don't know if I've ever seen a player play that hard for that long every single time he's out on the field. He's going to bring it. We're going to have to be ready. He's one of the best in the league for a reason." - Denver Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham
