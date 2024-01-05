What They're Saying: Broncos 'can't speak highly enough' of Maxx Crosby

"The challenge with him is, I said this the other day, these traits where he's an exceptional athlete. He bends really well so, it's hard to stay on him. He can get off a block very quickly. He's highly intelligent. So, you see him in a stance waiting, he obviously understands where the backs are. The other thing is his stamina is unique. I mean, I don't have the exacts but he's playing close to 98 or 99 percent and when you look at play 67 it's the same as play eight, that's rare. ... He plays over on the right, but he plays on the left. They move him around too, but he's something." - Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton