What They're Saying: Chiefs gear up to face a Raiders team that's 'playing hard'

Dec 23, 2023 at 11:45 AM
Maileena Faaita

The Raiders travel to Kansas City for their second game against the Chiefs on Christmas Day.

Take a look at what Chiefs' players and coaches had to say about the divisional matchup.

On the Raiders as a whole:

"They're playing good football. Antonio Pierce has done a really nice job with that group and they're playing hard. They've got a good scheme offensively and defensively and special teams for that matter." - Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid

"This Raiders team we are about to face is playing hard. Their head coach, Coach Pierce, does a great job at leading those guys. You can see how hard they play and they're talented." - Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy

On the Crosby-Mahomes rivalry:

"It's been fun to be a part of the last couple years. I can remember Maxx when he was coming out of college and just seeing who he was and how he played then, a little smaller at the time and now he's put on some weight and strength and confidence and played greats. So, I think you see two competitors that are at the top of the league at their positions and their side of the ball. There's definitely a mutual respect between the two but when you get between those lines on gameday, none of it's ever personal, but I think its cool to be on the sideline and see the fire they have, but then also be on the field after the game to see the mutual respect that they have for one another." - Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy

On the Raiders offense:

"Scary when you watch them in this last game. They went against a tough defense when they went against Minnesota so it was a little bit different for them. But for them to rebound on a short week like they did commands testament to the coaches, to the players. ... We're going to get their best shot I'm sure." - Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo

"Coach Pierce has done a great job getting those guys to play hard, do what they do well, they made some changes in what they were doing. Really when you have No. 8, you get Josh Jacobs, you're going to give him the ball as much as you can and that kind of got things rolling for them. They've had three games well over 100 yards and we had a hard time with him the last time so we have to have all hands on deck to stop him. You got [Davante] Adams on the outside and the speed at receivers, they've done a great job. I think the quarterback is doing a nice job not only managing the game but getting the ball out fast to the people they want him to get it to." - Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen

On the Raiders defense:

"Maxx Crosby is as good as he is. He's as disruptive as there is. You can see it on their defense that they're playing hard, with heart. Coach has them going now. Then you have mixed into that the whole Chiefs-Raiders rivalry thing. So, it's going to be a great challenge for us." - Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck

On the Raiders' ability to force turnovers:

"They're great at that. You better keep it high and tight. You know we've had a couple that have popped out and you know they're going to go after the ball, but they do a nice job doing that." - Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid

As the Raiders head to Kansas City for their Week 16 matchup against the Chiefs, view photos from their past matchups.

