What They're Saying: Justin Jefferson has 'been a fan of Davante [Adams] ever since I could run routes'

Take a look at what the Vikings players and coaches had to say about the Week 14 matchup.
On WR Davante Adams:
"It's always fun to see him on and off the field honestly. He's a fantastic player. I always watched him growing up and seeing him in Green Bay. I always watched his releases, his route running. I've been a fan of Davante ever since I could run routes. So, it's been a pleasure really to follow behind him, to really learn from him, to see the good things he does every single week even though he's getting doubled and tripled just like I am. It's always cool to talk to him and chop it up with him, but he's definitely one of the best in the game." - Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
"Obviously, he's one of the best receivers in the league. He's fast, great route runner, great hands, combat catcher, run after – he's really for the entire package. They get him the ball in a myriad of ways, when he's doubled or there's a lot of attention paid to him. ... Specific to Davante, one-on-one, it's a tough matchup for anyone in the league. We'll have to pay close attention to him." - Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores
"He's a complete player. He can win every which way you ask a receiver to do it. He's great with the ball in his hands as far as maximizing some of those yards after catch opportunities, great ball tracking skills when he gets down the field, and he's got the strength and physicality to really separate versus tighter coverage in those intermediate areas. So w'vee got to have a plan for him, it's going to be a challenge for our defense." - Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell
On the Raiders offense:
"They've got guys like Jakobi Meyers, this tight end Michael Mayer is a very good player as well. Obviously [Josh] Jacobs is good back. They've got some skill players as well that pose a challenge." - Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores
On the Raiders special teams:
"A really good football team, tough nose, play the right way, got a really good special teams unit. Great kicker, great punter, a really good returner. So the guys are excited about the challenge that's about to be presented to us." - Minnesota Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels
