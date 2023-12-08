What They're Saying: Justin Jefferson has 'been a fan of Davante [Adams] ever since I could run routes'

On WR Davante Adams:

"It's always fun to see him on and off the field honestly. He's a fantastic player. I always watched him growing up and seeing him in Green Bay. I always watched his releases, his route running. I've been a fan of Davante ever since I could run routes. So, it's been a pleasure really to follow behind him, to really learn from him, to see the good things he does every single week even though he's getting doubled and tripled just like I am. It's always cool to talk to him and chop it up with him, but he's definitely one of the best in the game." - Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

"Obviously, he's one of the best receivers in the league. He's fast, great route runner, great hands, combat catcher, run after – he's really for the entire package. They get him the ball in a myriad of ways, when he's doubled or there's a lot of attention paid to him. ... Specific to Davante, one-on-one, it's a tough matchup for anyone in the league. We'll have to pay close attention to him." - Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores