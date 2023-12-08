What They're Saying: Justin Jefferson has 'been a fan of Davante [Adams] ever since I could run routes'

Dec 08, 2023 at 03:00 PM
maileena-f-headshot-2023
Maileena Faaita

Digital Content Associate

Take a look at what the Vikings players and coaches had to say about the Week 14 matchup.

On WR Davante Adams:

"It's always fun to see him on and off the field honestly. He's a fantastic player. I always watched him growing up and seeing him in Green Bay. I always watched his releases, his route running. I've been a fan of Davante ever since I could run routes. So, it's been a pleasure really to follow behind him, to really learn from him, to see the good things he does every single week even though he's getting doubled and tripled just like I am. It's always cool to talk to him and chop it up with him, but he's definitely one of the best in the game." - Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

"Obviously, he's one of the best receivers in the league. He's fast, great route runner, great hands, combat catcher, run after – he's really for the entire package. They get him the ball in a myriad of ways, when he's doubled or there's a lot of attention paid to him. ... Specific to Davante, one-on-one, it's a tough matchup for anyone in the league. We'll have to pay close attention to him." - Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores

"He's a complete player. He can win every which way you ask a receiver to do it. He's great with the ball in his hands as far as maximizing some of those yards after catch opportunities, great ball tracking skills when he gets down the field, and he's got the strength and physicality to really separate versus tighter coverage in those intermediate areas. So w'vee got to have a plan for him, it's going to be a challenge for our defense." - Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell

On the Raiders offense:

"They've got guys like Jakobi Meyers, this tight end Michael Mayer is a very good player as well. Obviously [Josh] Jacobs is good back. They've got some skill players as well that pose a challenge." - Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores

On the Raiders special teams:

"A really good football team, tough nose, play the right way, got a really good special teams unit. Great kicker, great punter, a really good returner. So the guys are excited about the challenge that's about to be presented to us." - Minnesota Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Vikings

As the Raiders prepare for their first 2022 preseason game at Allegiant Stadium, take a look back at their past matchups against the Minnesota Vikings through the years.

Oakland Raiders defensive end Bubba Smith (77) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Metropolitan Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 1973, in Bloomington, Minn.
1 / 36

Oakland Raiders defensive end Bubba Smith (77) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Metropolitan Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 1973, in Bloomington, Minn.

Ron Riesterer
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Mike Siani (49) makes a catch during the preseason home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, August 25, 1973, in Berkeley, Calif.
2 / 36

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Mike Siani (49) makes a catch during the preseason home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, August 25, 1973, in Berkeley, Calif.

Ron Riesterer
Oakland Raiders linebacker Gerald Irons (86) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, August 25, 1973, in Berkeley, Calif.
3 / 36

Oakland Raiders linebacker Gerald Irons (86) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, August 25, 1973, in Berkeley, Calif.

Russ Reed/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Gerald Irons (86) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Metropolitan Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 1973, in Bloomington, Minn.
4 / 36

Oakland Raiders linebacker Gerald Irons (86) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Metropolitan Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 1973, in Bloomington, Minn.

Ron Riesterer
Oakland Raiders running back Mark van Eeghen (30) rushes during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl, Sunday, January 9, 1977, in Pasadena, Calif.
5 / 36

Oakland Raiders running back Mark van Eeghen (30) rushes during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl, Sunday, January 9, 1977, in Pasadena, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Oakland Raiders celebrate after a turnover on downs during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl, Sunday, January 9, 1977, in Pasadena, Calif.
6 / 36

The Oakland Raiders celebrate after a turnover on downs during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl, Sunday, January 9, 1977, in Pasadena, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Willie Hall (39) celebrates after intercepting a pass during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl, Sunday, January 9, 1977, in Pasadena, Calif.
7 / 36

Oakland Raiders linebacker Willie Hall (39) celebrates after intercepting a pass during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl, Sunday, January 9, 1977, in Pasadena, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Willie Brown (24) returns an interception 75-yards for a touchdown during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl, Sunday, January 9, 1977, in Pasadena, Calif.
8 / 36

Oakland Raiders defensive back Willie Brown (24) returns an interception 75-yards for a touchdown during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl, Sunday, January 9, 1977, in Pasadena, Calif.

Ron Riesterer
Oakland Raiders defensive end Pat Toomay (67) and defensive end/defensive tackle John Matuszak (72) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 11, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.
9 / 36

Oakland Raiders defensive end Pat Toomay (67) and defensive end/defensive tackle John Matuszak (72) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 11, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

Ron Riesterer
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Dave Rowe (74) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 11, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.
10 / 36

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Dave Rowe (74) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 11, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

Ron Riesterer
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Joe Stewart (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 1978, in Oakland, Calif.
11 / 36

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Joe Stewart (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 1978, in Oakland, Calif.

Ron Riesterer
Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) passes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 1978, in Oakland, Calif.
12 / 36

Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) passes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 1978, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Marc Wilson (6) passes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 14, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
13 / 36

Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Marc Wilson (6) passes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 14, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 8, 1987, in Minneapolis, Minn.
14 / 36

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 8, 1987, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) makes a 19-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Saturday, December 22, 1990, in Minneapolis, Minn.
15 / 36

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) makes a 19-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Saturday, December 22, 1990, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Saturday, December 22, 1990, in Minneapolis, Minn.
16 / 36

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Saturday, December 22, 1990, in Minneapolis, Minn.

David Graham/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72) waits to snap the ball to quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 5, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.
17 / 36

Los Angeles Raiders center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72) waits to snap the ball to quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 5, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders guard Steve Wisniewski (76) and tackle Gerald Perry (71) block during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 5, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.
18 / 36

Los Angeles Raiders guard Steve Wisniewski (76) and tackle Gerald Perry (71) block during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 5, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Steve Smith (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 5, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.
19 / 36

Los Angeles Raiders running back Steve Smith (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 5, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Akbar Gbaja-Biamila (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 16, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
20 / 36

Oakland Raiders defensive end Akbar Gbaja-Biamila (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 16, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 16, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
21 / 36

Oakland Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 16, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Napoleon Harris (58) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 16, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
22 / 36

Oakland Raiders linebacker Napoleon Harris (58) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 16, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Rick Mirer (3) rushes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 16, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
23 / 36

Oakland Raiders quarterback Rick Mirer (3) rushes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 16, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 18, 2007, in Minneapolis, Minn.
24 / 36

Oakland Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 18, 2007, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 18, 2007, in Minneapolis, Minn.
25 / 36

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 18, 2007, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) defends during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 18, 2007, in Minneapolis, Minn.
26 / 36

Oakland Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) defends during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 18, 2007, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Chris Clemons (58) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 18, 2007, in Minneapolis, Minn.
27 / 36

Oakland Raiders linebacker Chris Clemons (58) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 18, 2007, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders rubbing back Marcel Reece (45) rushes during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 20, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minn.
28 / 36

Oakland Raiders rubbing back Marcel Reece (45) rushes during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 20, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Carson Palmer (3) passes during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 20, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minn.
29 / 36

Oakland Raiders quarterback Carson Palmer (3) passes during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 20, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders Michael Bush (29) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 20, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minn.
30 / 36

Oakland Raiders Michael Bush (29) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 20, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) goes up for a catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
31 / 36

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) goes up for a catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Malcolm Smith (53) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
32 / 36

Oakland Raiders linebacker Malcolm Smith (53) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
33 / 36

Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) celebrates after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minn.
34 / 36

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) celebrates after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minn.
35 / 36

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minn.
36 / 36

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Chiefs strategizing for Josh Jacobs, who can 'run you over'

Take a look at what the Chiefs' players and coaches have to say about the Week 12 matchup. 
news

What They're Saying: Mike McDaniel praises how Maxx Crosby 'continues to evolve in his game'

Take a look at what the Dolphins' coaches and players are saying about the Week 11 matchup. 
news

What They're Saying: Robert Saleh, Jets ready to take on a 'really freaking good' Raiders defense

Take a look at what the Jets' players and coaches are saying about the Week 10 matchup. 
news

What They're Saying: Giants game-planning for a 'great challenge' in rookie QB Aidan O'Connell 

Take a look at what the Giants coaches and players had to say about the Week 9 matchup. 
news

What They're Saying: Lions know Davante Adams is 'one of a kind'

Take a look at what Detroit Lions' coaches and players are saying about the Week 8 matchup. 
news

What They're Saying: Bears brace for the 'havoc' Maxx Crosby can cause

Take a look at what Chicago Bears' coaches and players are saying about the Week 7 matchup. 
news

What They're Saying: 'Ball security will be a high priority' for Patriots as they prepare for a dynamic Raiders defense 

Take a look at what the Patriots' coaches and players had to say about the Week 6 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: Packers prepare to face the 'best in the league' in Davante Adams 

Take a look at what Packers' coaches and players had to say about the Week 5 matchup. 
news

What They're Saying: Keenan Allen excited to go up against 'ball hawk' Marcus Peters

Take a look at what the Los Angeles Chargers had to say about the Raiders going into Week 4.
news

What They're Saying: Steelers' Kenny Pickett holds 'huge amount of respect' for Maxx Crosby

Take a look at what the Pittsburgh Steelers had to say about the Raiders going into Week 3.
news

What They're Saying: Bills gearing up to play a 'determined rushing attack' in the Raiders offense 

Take a look at what the Buffalo Bills had to say about the Raiders going into Week 2.

Latest Content

news

Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 14 vs. Vikings

Dec 08, 2023

From Danielle Hunter to T.J. Hockenson to Josh Dobbs, NFL Network's Bucky Brooks breaks down what to know about the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Pick Six: Maxx Crosby's health, return of Justin Jefferson among top storylines for Week 14

Dec 08, 2023

Six storylines to keep an eye on as the Raiders enter their late season stretch with the Minnesota Vikings at home.
gallery

Practice Photos: Friday 12.8.23

Dec 08, 2023

The Silver and Black get in one last practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center before their Sunday matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
news

What They're Saying: Justin Jefferson has 'been a fan of Davante [Adams] ever since I could run routes'

Dec 08, 2023

Take a look at what the Vikings players and coaches had to say about the Week 14 matchup. 
news

Raiders-Vikings Week 14 Injury Report: Kolton Miller out, Maxx Crosby questionable

Dec 08, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Minnesota Vikings.
news

The artist behind the cleats: Gabriela Sparks 

Dec 08, 2023

Get to know the Raiders' My Cause My Cleats designer Gabriela Sparks. 
news

Connections: Ameer Abdullah's 'work hard, play hard' mentality has trickled down on his team

Dec 08, 2023

The former Minnesota Vikings running back has established himself in the Raiders backfield and special teams coverage unit.
gallery

Photos: Candlelight vigil hosted at Allegiant Stadium to honor Nevada State Troopers

Dec 08, 2023

Fallen Nevada State Troopers Alberto Felix and Sergeant Michael Abbate were honored during a candlelight vigil hosted at Allegiant Stadium.
gallery

Photos: Raiders host Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base

Dec 08, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted a Holiday Salute event for families at Nellis Air Force Base where families were able to pick out trees, create holiday ornaments and enjoy hot cocoa and doughnuts.
video

'It's near and dear to us': Raiders unbox 2023 My Cause My Cleats

Dec 08, 2023

Watch as the Silver and Black unbox their custom cleats for the NFL's 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign.
audio

Aidan O'Connell is gaining momentum and finding a balance as Raiders QB1 | RPN

Dec 08, 2023

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell discusses his rookie season, the mindset on offense, preparing for the Minnesota Vikings defense and more.
audio

A Minnesota Vikings briefing with Brian Baldinger and Stacey Dales | RPN

Dec 08, 2023

NFL Network's Stacey Dales and Brian Baldinger dive into the Raiders' upcoming Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
View All
Advertising