What They're Saying: Media weighs in on Raiders' recent hires

On Head Coach Antonio Pierce:

"I could not be prouder of Antonio Pierce being named head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I'm excited for him, his family, and the franchise. This is the team he grew up watching, and his belief in himself and in the players is why he is there. He is a great student of the game, a quick learner with a great attitude, and he is eager to get to work. The 2024 season just got a lot more interesting with him at the helm." – Former NFL Head Coach Tom Coughlin via ESPN's Adam Schefter

"The Raiders and Mark Davis got it right by hiring Antonio Pierce. Being an NFL Head Coach isn't about calling the perfect blitz or scheming open a wide open TD pass. It's about leading men and getting them to see your vision and make it their identity." – ESPN analyst/former QB Robert Griffin III

"I think this is not a real surprise to a lot of us. You watch the job that Antonio Pierce did this year. ... I think he brought some stability, some confidence to a young football team. ... I think the players really believed in the vision he had for the Raiders." – Former Raiders QB/NFL analyst Rich Gannon

"It's important to get a guy who knows what the heck a Raider is and he does. He's a great example of a leader of men." – SiriusXM host Pat Kirwan