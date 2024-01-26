What They're Saying: Media weighs in on Raiders' recent hires

On Head Coach Antonio Pierce:
"I could not be prouder of Antonio Pierce being named head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I'm excited for him, his family, and the franchise. This is the team he grew up watching, and his belief in himself and in the players is why he is there. He is a great student of the game, a quick learner with a great attitude, and he is eager to get to work. The 2024 season just got a lot more interesting with him at the helm." – Former NFL Head Coach Tom Coughlin via ESPN's Adam Schefter
"The Raiders and Mark Davis got it right by hiring Antonio Pierce. Being an NFL Head Coach isn't about calling the perfect blitz or scheming open a wide open TD pass. It's about leading men and getting them to see your vision and make it their identity." – ESPN analyst/former QB Robert Griffin III
"I think this is not a real surprise to a lot of us. You watch the job that Antonio Pierce did this year. ... I think he brought some stability, some confidence to a young football team. ... I think the players really believed in the vision he had for the Raiders." – Former Raiders QB/NFL analyst Rich Gannon
"It's important to get a guy who knows what the heck a Raider is and he does. He's a great example of a leader of men." – SiriusXM host Pat Kirwan
"Seeing the way that he commanded the respect and lead this Raiders team down the stretch once Mark Davis made the move to change leadership, it was clear that this was the dude who was meant to the be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders." – NFL Network's Rhett Lewis
On General Manager Tom Telesco:
"The Raiders are getting somebody that's a grade A human being. ... Tom cares about people, he cares about the people he works with. He's an incredibly hard worker. He puts everything he has into it and I think he'll earn the respect of everybody in that building. You guys will see it." – NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah
"He is, in my opinion, the best evaluator of talent there is." – ESPN Radio's Ian Fitzsimmons
"This guy knows how to build a roster up front on both sides of the ball. ... I think Tom Telesco is going to be a really terrific addition in terms of the personnel." – NFL Network's Rhett Lewis
"I always thought Tom Telesco was a good evaluator of talent. Always had what seemed to be a loaded roster." – NFL Network's Omar Ruiz
View photos from Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco's first days as the Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach and General Manager.