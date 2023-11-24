What They're Saying: Chiefs strategizing for Josh Jacobs, who can 'run you over'

Nov 24, 2023 at 01:42 PM
maileena-f-headshot-2023
Maileena Faaita

Digital Content Associate

The Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 12. Take a look at what the Chiefs' players and coaches are saying about the divisional matchup.

On the Raiders-Chiefs rivalry:

"It's an AFC division game which is very important for our standings right now. ... The Raiders had a shift of coach, they've been doing a heck of a job getting Josh Jacobs established. They're a very good team, and they've shown a sense of fire over the last few weeks as they transition to a new head coach. I think it's important to emphasize how important this game is to the young guys. The blood of this game, the history of this game and how it came about even between the owners." - Chiefs DT Chris Jones

On RB Josh Jacobs:

"He can outrun you, he can run you over. You look at what he did a year ago and he has picked up where he left off. He led the league in rushing yards last year, and what he's doing this year is carrying the team once again. He's been outstanding so far. These past few weeks they have tended to lean more on him, and I think he's carrying the load." - Chiefs DT Chris Jones

On CB Marcus Peters:

"Marcus Peters is doing a good job. Marcus has always been a good player. We know that. He's still at a high level." - Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"Nothing really has changed with 98. He's still a go-getter, he plays every snap a hundred miles an hour. Heck of a football player. But that's also been contagious, I think, to the rest of the guys. They're playing hard and aggressive good downhill football. They're tackling well, coverages are good. They're doing a nice job." - Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid

"I don't like playing against him because I know what type of player he is and the mindset that he comes in with. But, yeah I don't talk a ton of trash. I just try to stay fired up and go out there and win. He's the same way. He wants to win as much as anybody, and that's why I have so much respect for him but at the end of the day, we're competing. That's what competitors do." - Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

"I respect the position. So, I think it's helpful to watch people who succeed at our position - Maxx Crosby, T.J Watt, Micah Parsons, there's always something you can take from those guys and their ability to get after the quarterback or affect the game." - Chiefs DT Chris Jones

On the Raiders coaching staff:

"It's probably well documented that Antonio Pierce is a favorite of mine. I was fortunate enough to coach him in New York. I think he's doing a terrific job. ... I know what he's all about. I know how he coaches. I kinda of know how he thinks. He'll energize teams. He's done it offensively and defensively. I think they're playing at a high level. They played in Miami two days ago, they are a real good football team, and they gave them all they could handle. I think he's made a tremendous impact." - Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo

"Antonio Pierce has brought that out to the group and Bo [Hardegree] and Patrick [Graham] are doing a nice job coordinating on either side of the ball there. - Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid

"They play hard. I think that's the biggest thing. Coach Pierce is a great coach who was a great player. He has a mindset and I think you can see that throughout the whole entire team. They've got a lot of guys that love football." - Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

On Raiders special teams:

"The Raiders are a very good football team. Right now, we do statistics all year long, they're ranked No. 1 on special teams. They definitely have our attention. I started looking at them a little bit last week. ... They are a really good unit. They fly around, they have a great returner in [DeAndre] Carter, he's excellent. Their punter is having a year that is just crazy good, he's doing really well. it's going to be a tough one on a short week." - Chiefs assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Dave Toub

Practice Photos: Wednesday 11.22.23

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A football on the field during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 49

A football on the field during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 49

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly and Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly and Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Mike McDaniel praises how Maxx Crosby 'continues to evolve in his game'

Take a look at what the Dolphins' coaches and players are saying about the Week 11 matchup. 
news

What They're Saying: Robert Saleh, Jets ready to take on a 'really freaking good' Raiders defense

Take a look at what the Jets' players and coaches are saying about the Week 10 matchup. 
news

What They're Saying: Giants game-planning for a 'great challenge' in rookie QB Aidan O'Connell 

Take a look at what the Giants coaches and players had to say about the Week 9 matchup. 
news

What They're Saying: Lions know Davante Adams is 'one of a kind'

Take a look at what Detroit Lions' coaches and players are saying about the Week 8 matchup. 
news

What They're Saying: Bears brace for the 'havoc' Maxx Crosby can cause

Take a look at what Chicago Bears' coaches and players are saying about the Week 7 matchup. 
news

What They're Saying: 'Ball security will be a high priority' for Patriots as they prepare for a dynamic Raiders defense 

Take a look at what the Patriots' coaches and players had to say about the Week 6 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: Packers prepare to face the 'best in the league' in Davante Adams 

Take a look at what Packers' coaches and players had to say about the Week 5 matchup. 
news

What They're Saying: Keenan Allen excited to go up against 'ball hawk' Marcus Peters

Take a look at what the Los Angeles Chargers had to say about the Raiders going into Week 4.
news

What They're Saying: Steelers' Kenny Pickett holds 'huge amount of respect' for Maxx Crosby

Take a look at what the Pittsburgh Steelers had to say about the Raiders going into Week 3.
news

What They're Saying: Bills gearing up to play a 'determined rushing attack' in the Raiders offense 

Take a look at what the Buffalo Bills had to say about the Raiders going into Week 2.
news

What They're Saying: Patrick Surtain II, Broncos prepare to face a 'technician' in Davante Adams

Take a look at what Denver Broncos' players and coaches had to say about the Raiders going into Week 1.

Latest Content

news

Pick Six: The rising Raiders defense set for another challenge against Patrick Mahomes

Nov 24, 2023

Six storylines to follow as the Silver and Black host the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Raiders host 'Turkey Time' with Three Square Food Bank at Raiders Headquarters, Intermountain Health Performance Center

Nov 24, 2023

The entire Raiders team hosted 150 Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority residents at Raiders HQ for an exclusive dinner served by and with the team.
news

Raiders-Chiefs Week 12 Injury Report: Maxx Crosby ruled doubtful, four Raiders questionable

Nov 24, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs.
gallery

Practice Photos: Friday 11.24.23

Nov 24, 2023

View the best photos from Friday's practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
video

Coach Graham: 'It all starts with the fundamentals'

Nov 24, 2023

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the mindset on defense, forcing turnovers and more.
video

Coach Hardegree: 'We got to be more consistent'

Nov 24, 2023

Interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree discusses preparing for the Chiefs defense in Week 12, running back Josh Jacobs and more.
news

What They're Saying: Chiefs strategizing for Josh Jacobs, who can 'run you over'

Nov 24, 2023

Take a look at what the Chiefs' players and coaches have to say about the Week 12 matchup. 
news

Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 12 vs. Chiefs

Nov 24, 2023

Andy Reid will gauge the Raiders' approach early in the contest and make a few subtle changes to enhance the Chiefs' scoring opportunities against a defense playing its best ball of the season, writes Brooks.
video

Coach Pierce on final prep for Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 24, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media to provide injury updates and discuss the Raiders' upcoming matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Chiefs?

Nov 24, 2023

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Las Vegas dará bienvenida a Kansas City en regreso a la acción divisional

Nov 24, 2023

Malosos buscan dar campanada frente a los campeones defensores del Super Tazón.
audio

Coach Pierce Presser - 11.24.23 | Week 12 vs. Chiefs | RPP

Nov 24, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media prior to the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
View All
Advertising