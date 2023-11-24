What They're Saying: Chiefs strategizing for Josh Jacobs, who can 'run you over'

The Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 12. Take a look at what the Chiefs' players and coaches are saying about the divisional matchup.
On the Raiders-Chiefs rivalry:
"It's an AFC division game which is very important for our standings right now. ... The Raiders had a shift of coach, they've been doing a heck of a job getting Josh Jacobs established. They're a very good team, and they've shown a sense of fire over the last few weeks as they transition to a new head coach. I think it's important to emphasize how important this game is to the young guys. The blood of this game, the history of this game and how it came about even between the owners." - Chiefs DT Chris Jones
On RB Josh Jacobs:
"He can outrun you, he can run you over. You look at what he did a year ago and he has picked up where he left off. He led the league in rushing yards last year, and what he's doing this year is carrying the team once again. He's been outstanding so far. These past few weeks they have tended to lean more on him, and I think he's carrying the load." - Chiefs DT Chris Jones
On CB Marcus Peters:
"Marcus Peters is doing a good job. Marcus has always been a good player. We know that. He's still at a high level." - Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid
On DE Maxx Crosby:
"Nothing really has changed with 98. He's still a go-getter, he plays every snap a hundred miles an hour. Heck of a football player. But that's also been contagious, I think, to the rest of the guys. They're playing hard and aggressive good downhill football. They're tackling well, coverages are good. They're doing a nice job." - Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid
"I don't like playing against him because I know what type of player he is and the mindset that he comes in with. But, yeah I don't talk a ton of trash. I just try to stay fired up and go out there and win. He's the same way. He wants to win as much as anybody, and that's why I have so much respect for him but at the end of the day, we're competing. That's what competitors do." - Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
"I respect the position. So, I think it's helpful to watch people who succeed at our position - Maxx Crosby, T.J Watt, Micah Parsons, there's always something you can take from those guys and their ability to get after the quarterback or affect the game." - Chiefs DT Chris Jones
On the Raiders coaching staff:
"It's probably well documented that Antonio Pierce is a favorite of mine. I was fortunate enough to coach him in New York. I think he's doing a terrific job. ... I know what he's all about. I know how he coaches. I kinda of know how he thinks. He'll energize teams. He's done it offensively and defensively. I think they're playing at a high level. They played in Miami two days ago, they are a real good football team, and they gave them all they could handle. I think he's made a tremendous impact." - Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo
"Antonio Pierce has brought that out to the group and Bo [Hardegree] and Patrick [Graham] are doing a nice job coordinating on either side of the ball there. - Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid
"They play hard. I think that's the biggest thing. Coach Pierce is a great coach who was a great player. He has a mindset and I think you can see that throughout the whole entire team. They've got a lot of guys that love football." - Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
On Raiders special teams:
"The Raiders are a very good football team. Right now, we do statistics all year long, they're ranked No. 1 on special teams. They definitely have our attention. I started looking at them a little bit last week. ... They are a really good unit. They fly around, they have a great returner in [DeAndre] Carter, he's excellent. Their punter is having a year that is just crazy good, he's doing really well. it's going to be a tough one on a short week." - Chiefs assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Dave Toub
