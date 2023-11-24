What They're Saying: Chiefs strategizing for Josh Jacobs, who can 'run you over'

"Nothing really has changed with 98. He's still a go-getter, he plays every snap a hundred miles an hour. Heck of a football player. But that's also been contagious, I think, to the rest of the guys. They're playing hard and aggressive good downhill football. They're tackling well, coverages are good. They're doing a nice job." - Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid

"I don't like playing against him because I know what type of player he is and the mindset that he comes in with. But, yeah I don't talk a ton of trash. I just try to stay fired up and go out there and win. He's the same way. He wants to win as much as anybody, and that's why I have so much respect for him but at the end of the day, we're competing. That's what competitors do." - Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes