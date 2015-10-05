What They're Saying: Twitter Reactions To Raiders-Bears

For the second-straight week, the Raiders were back on the road. This time the Silver and Black took on a hungry Chicago Bears team at Soldier Field, and the game certainly didn't disappoint in terms of drama. The Raiders' stars showed up – Amari Cooper and Derek Carr connected for another touchdown, Michael Crabtree led the team in receiving, Khalil Mack and Aldon Smith got after Jay Cutler, and Charles Woodson's second interception of the season moved him into the Top-10 of all-time picks. However, despite some solid individual performances, the team ultimately fell short as the Bears nailed a 49-yard game-winning field goal in the game's final seconds.