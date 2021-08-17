What They Said: Celebs, fans react to experiencing Allegiant Stadium for first time during preseason game vs. Seahawks

Aug 17, 2021 at 03:46 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Saturday's preseason game saw bright lights on the football field and bright stars in the stands. It was the first time fans, celebrities and VIP guests alike got to experience all the Allegiant Stadium has to offer. Hear what they had to say about the Raiders' new home:

Entertainment star Marie Osmond: "This is more spectacular than I even imagined. ... Everything is just so brilliant and you can feel the energy. From the art to the food to everybody that works here, it's just been a really great experience.

"To be here with Santana and everybody was just so fun."

Philanthropist and medical expert Dr. Miriam Adelson: "To see it, it's above, above, above my expectations. I entered here and I said, 'Wow.' There's a lot of electricity here. I can see the success and I can see what [the Raiders] are bringing to Las Vegas."

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson: "Vegas has turned into a sports town. We support one another through and through and its just great to see all the sports kind of cross as well. Big season for them as well as us and we're just here to have fun."

Raiders fan Nate Lawrence: "We've been coming out here for the last year and a half to watch it get built. ... This is the first time seeing the whole thing complete in a year and a half, and it's wonderful. We'll have a lot to tell people back home about the stadium."

WWE star Titus O'Neil: "Allegiant Stadium, a beautiful, beautiful building. I mean, it's first class. Everything is first class, which I only expect from the Davis family and the Raiders organization."

Singer-songwriter Judith Hill: "It's an incredible moment just to be here and celebrate the opening of the stadium. I think it's just a powerful time. We've been through a lot, everybody's been through a lot so it's a powerful moment for us to come together and be in a space like this."

Raiders fan Robert Diaz: "I'm so happy to be here in person and be with all the fans. It's such an experience coming here and seeing a live game finally."

Sights of the Game: Preseason Week 1 Gameday Entertainment vs. Seahawks

Get an exclusive look at the gameday entertainment from the Raiders' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fans outside of Allegiant Stadium before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks.
1 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders fans outside of Allegiant Stadium before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans outside of Allegiant Stadium before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks.
2 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders fans outside of Allegiant Stadium before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans outside of Allegiant Stadium before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks.
3 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders fans outside of Allegiant Stadium before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders ownership, alumni, and local dignitaries take part in the ribbon cutting of Allegiant Stadium before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks.
4 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders ownership, alumni, and local dignitaries take part in the ribbon cutting of Allegiant Stadium before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders ownership, alumni, and local dignitaries take part in the ribbon cutting of Allegiant Stadium before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks.
5 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders ownership, alumni, and local dignitaries take part in the ribbon cutting of Allegiant Stadium before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders ownership, alumni, and local dignitaries take part in the ribbon cutting of Allegiant Stadium before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks.
6 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders ownership, alumni, and local dignitaries take part in the ribbon cutting of Allegiant Stadium before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Rusher with a fan before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 70

Raider Rusher with a fan before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 70

Fans before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Jay Schroeder meets with fans before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Jay Schroeder meets with fans before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 70

Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 70

Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Singer Judith Hill performs before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 70

Singer Judith Hill performs before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Singer Judith Hill performs before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 70

Singer Judith Hill performs before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 70

Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 70

Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 70

Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 70

Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 70

Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 70

Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 70

Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 70

Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 70

Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 70

Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 70

Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 70

Frontline workers are honored on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 70

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 70

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 70

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) is introduced onto the field before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the national anthem before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the national anthem before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The American flag is displayed by season ticket members on the field during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 70

The American flag is displayed by season ticket members on the field during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the national anthem before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the national anthem before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Singer Marie Osmond performs the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 70

Singer Marie Osmond performs the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the national anthem before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the national anthem before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Singer Marie Osmond performs the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 70

Singer Marie Osmond performs the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the national anthem before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the national anthem before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The American flag is displayed on the field during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 70

The American flag is displayed on the field during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the national anthem before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the national anthem before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 70

The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Singer Marie Osmond performs the national anthem, while the Nellis Air Force Base Color Guard presents the nation's colors, before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 70

Singer Marie Osmond performs the national anthem, while the Nellis Air Force Base Color Guard presents the nation's colors, before the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the national anthem before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the national anthem before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the national anthem before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the national anthem before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the national anthem before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the national anthem before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the coin toss before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the coin toss before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens
Las Vegas Raiders fans with signs during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders fans with signs during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Olympic gold medalist Chelsea Gray, A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 70

Olympic gold medalist Chelsea Gray, A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Carlos Santana performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 70

Carlos Santana performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Carlos Santana performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 70

Carlos Santana performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Carlos Santana performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 70

Carlos Santana performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Carlos Santana performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 70

Carlos Santana performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan records Carlos Santana's performance during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 70

A fan records Carlos Santana's performance during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Carlos Santana performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 70

Carlos Santana performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Carlos Santana performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 70

Carlos Santana performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Carlos Santana performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 70

Carlos Santana performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Carlos Santana performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 70

Carlos Santana performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Carlos Santana performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 70

Carlos Santana performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Carlos Santana performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 70

Carlos Santana performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Carlos Santana performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 70

Carlos Santana performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Carlos Santana performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 70

Carlos Santana performs during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders sign LB Te'von Coney

Coney originally joined the Silver and Black as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/17: Darren Waller is still Darren Waller

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down a few notable observations from the Raiders' practice before they head out to Los Angeles.
news

Será Necesario Comprobante de Vacuna para Ingresar al Allegiant Stadium

Fans will use CLEAR's Health Pass for proof of vaccination.
news

Las Vegas Raiders to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium

Fans will use CLEAR's Health Pass for proof of vaccination.
Advertising