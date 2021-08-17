What They Said: Celebs, fans react to experiencing Allegiant Stadium for first time during preseason game vs. Seahawks

Saturday's preseason game saw bright lights on the football field and bright stars in the stands. It was the first time fans, celebrities and VIP guests alike got to experience all the Allegiant Stadium has to offer. Hear what they had to say about the Raiders' new home:
Entertainment star Marie Osmond: "This is more spectacular than I even imagined. ... Everything is just so brilliant and you can feel the energy. From the art to the food to everybody that works here, it's just been a really great experience.
"To be here with Santana and everybody was just so fun."
Philanthropist and medical expert Dr. Miriam Adelson: "To see it, it's above, above, above my expectations. I entered here and I said, 'Wow.' There's a lot of electricity here. I can see the success and I can see what [the Raiders] are bringing to Las Vegas."
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson: "Vegas has turned into a sports town. We support one another through and through and its just great to see all the sports kind of cross as well. Big season for them as well as us and we're just here to have fun."
Raiders fan Nate Lawrence: "We've been coming out here for the last year and a half to watch it get built. ... This is the first time seeing the whole thing complete in a year and a half, and it's wonderful. We'll have a lot to tell people back home about the stadium."
WWE star Titus O'Neil: "Allegiant Stadium, a beautiful, beautiful building. I mean, it's first class. Everything is first class, which I only expect from the Davis family and the Raiders organization."
Singer-songwriter Judith Hill: "It's an incredible moment just to be here and celebrate the opening of the stadium. I think it's just a powerful time. We've been through a lot, everybody's been through a lot so it's a powerful moment for us to come together and be in a space like this."
Raiders fan Robert Diaz: "I'm so happy to be here in person and be with all the fans. It's such an experience coming here and seeing a live game finally."
