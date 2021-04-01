What to know before you check out the Raiders Tavern & Grill

Hall of Fame wine

Last, but certainly not least: Charles Woodson graced us with his presence at the grand opening to join Marc Badain and Hussain Mahrous in cutting the ribbon. The Hall of Fame cornerback appeared to show support for the restaurant as well as introduce his new red blended wine 'Intercept.' Woodson was able to partner with the Tavern & Grill and will have his wine exclusively there for patrons.

"When Charles ask you to do something you pretty much just say yes; it's not really a negotiation" joked Badain on Woodson's wine being in stock at the restaurant. "I think if you have the chance to try his 'Intercept' wine, you'll see why it's in there."

Since his retirement in 2015, Woodson has spent a great deal of time in the Wine Country of Napa Valley, as becoming a vintner has become not only a passion for him, but a great business venture as well. The Raiders' newest member to be selected for Canton is "so appreciative" to have his new wine at the bar for Raider Nation to enjoy.

"Just because I played for the Raiders doesn't mean the things that I have they have to take in and accept." said Charles Woodson regarding his wine. "The great thing is that I do have a great product, I have great wine and we had to sit down and taste through the wine with the food and beverage team here... and they tasted it, and they were impressed with what we had. I'm excited to be apart of this brand new venture here with the Raiders Tavern and just excited to of course be apart of something that the Raiders have going on.