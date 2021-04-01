What to know before you check out the Raiders Tavern & Grill

Apr 01, 2021 at 04:20 PM
Levi Edwards

It's time to eat, Raider Nation.

After months of anticipation, the very first Raiders' themed restaurant and bar is open to the public. The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held March 31 inside the M Resort Spa Casino where the Raiders Tavern and Grill will operate. In attendance at the event was Raiders President Marc Badain, the City of Henderson's mayor Debra March and Raiders legends Marcel Reece and Charles Woodson.

Not that you need them, but here are three good reasons you should take your family and friends for a meal at the new Raiders restaurant ASAP.

First of it's kind for Raider Nation

For starters, the restaurant does a great job of paying tribute to Raiders past and present.

Something that caught my eye from the jump is how catered it is to the history.of the Raiders organization with signed footballs and jerseys of legends hanging all around. The restaurant is a first-of-its-kind for the Raiders organization with 3,400 square feet of dining space as well as two bars and more than 45 high-definition TVs. The restaurant is also expected to be operate nearly around the clock within the team headquarters' official resort. The M Resort Spa Casino definitely did a fantastic job of making it very classy and appealing for Raider fans from nine to 99 to be able to enjoy themselves.

"We've had a great partnership with the M, and it's just starting," said Raiders President Marc Badain Wednesday afternoon during the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. "Today is a really exciting day for us as we celebrate the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill."

The food is amazing

Something that President Marc Badain and the M Resort Vice President & General Manager Hussain Mahrous made note of is that they wanted the Raiders Tavern & Grill to be "more than a tradition sports bar."

Mahrous went into detail about the variety of food that he wanted being served at the restaurant. He noted that "of course you'll get a good hamburger and good wing experience" but was determined to bring a more five-star dining experience to the location. I can personally say that goal was accomplished.

I firsthand was able to try several signature dishes the restaurant will be serving, including the soft pretzel bites, the St. Louis Ribs, steak, chicken salad and, for dessert, some caramel bread pudding that made me weak. And that's not to forget a slew of delicious cocktails as well. As a 250-pound kid from Alabama, I've been considered someone that never skips a meal – and I for sure lived up to every ounce of that stereotype at the grand opening.

So hopefully that gives you all a decent review of what to expect when you're setting a reservation.

Hall of Fame wine

Last, but certainly not least: Charles Woodson graced us with his presence at the grand opening to join Marc Badain and Hussain Mahrous in cutting the ribbon. The Hall of Fame cornerback appeared to show support for the restaurant as well as introduce his new red blended wine 'Intercept.' Woodson was able to partner with the Tavern & Grill and will have his wine exclusively there for patrons.

"When Charles ask you to do something you pretty much just say yes; it's not really a negotiation" joked Badain on Woodson's wine being in stock at the restaurant. "I think if you have the chance to try his 'Intercept' wine, you'll see why it's in there."

Since his retirement in 2015, Woodson has spent a great deal of time in the Wine Country of Napa Valley, as becoming a vintner has become not only a passion for him, but a great business venture as well. The Raiders' newest member to be selected for Canton is "so appreciative" to have his new wine at the bar for Raider Nation to enjoy.

"Just because I played for the Raiders doesn't mean the things that I have they have to take in and accept." said Charles Woodson regarding his wine. "The great thing is that I do have a great product, I have great wine and we had to sit down and taste through the wine with the food and beverage team here... and they tasted it, and they were impressed with what we had. I'm excited to be apart of this brand new venture here with the Raiders Tavern and just excited to of course be apart of something that the Raiders have going on.

"Even though I retired five years ago, I'm still rolling with the Raiders and it feels good."

Photos: Raiders Tavern & Grill celebrates ribbon-cutting ceremony

Get an inside look at the Raiders Tavern & Grill, the first-ever official Raiders-themed restaurant, as the one-of-a-kind sports dining experience made its grand opening official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Raiders signage at the M Resort Spa Casino.
1 / 38

Raiders signage at the M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The M Resort Spa Casino's hallway is lined with silver and black balloons for the grand opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill.
2 / 38

The M Resort Spa Casino's hallway is lined with silver and black balloons for the grand opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumni, executives, front office staff and VIP's celebrate the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
3 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders alumni, executives, front office staff and VIP's celebrate the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders Tavern & Grill signage at the M Resort Spa Casino.
4 / 38

Raiders Tavern & Grill signage at the M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Ribbon cutting signage for the grand opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
5 / 38

Ribbon cutting signage for the grand opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The entrance to the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
6 / 38

The entrance to the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders signage around the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
7 / 38

Raiders signage around the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
8 / 38

A view of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
9 / 38

A view of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
10 / 38

A view of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
11 / 38

A view of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
12 / 38

A view of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
13 / 38

A view of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
14 / 38

A view of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
15 / 38

A view of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Signed jerseys of Las Vegas Raiders Hall of Famers Jim Otto and Fred Biletnikoff on the walls of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
16 / 38

Signed jerseys of Las Vegas Raiders Hall of Famers Jim Otto and Fred Biletnikoff on the walls of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders VIP's celebrate the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
17 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders VIP's celebrate the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Media members Philip Tzeng, Lindsay Stewart and Heather Collins during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
18 / 38

Media members Philip Tzeng, Lindsay Stewart and Heather Collins during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Henderson Mayor Debra March and Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
19 / 38

Henderson Mayor Debra March and Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain talks with Hall of Famer Charles Woodson during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
20 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain talks with Hall of Famer Charles Woodson during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumni Marcel Reese and Hall of Famer Charles Woodson during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
21 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders alumni Marcel Reese and Hall of Famer Charles Woodson during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Hall of Famer Charles Woodson during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
22 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders Hall of Famer Charles Woodson during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A signature of Las Vegas Raiders Hall of Famer Charles Woodson on the wall at the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
23 / 38

A signature of Las Vegas Raiders Hall of Famer Charles Woodson on the wall at the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
M Resort Spa & Casino Vice President and General Manager Hussain Mahrous speaks during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
24 / 38

M Resort Spa & Casino Vice President and General Manager Hussain Mahrous speaks during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain speaks during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
25 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain speaks during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, M Resort Spa & Casino Vice President and General Manager Hussain Mahrous and Raiders President Marc Badain cut the ribbon to officially open the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
26 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, M Resort Spa & Casino Vice President and General Manager Hussain Mahrous and Raiders President Marc Badain cut the ribbon to officially open the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the media during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
27 / 38

A member of the media during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the media takes a photo of a signed jersey of Las Vegas Raiders Hall of Famer Jim Otto during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
28 / 38

A member of the media takes a photo of a signed jersey of Las Vegas Raiders Hall of Famer Jim Otto during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the media during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
29 / 38

A member of the media during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the media during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
30 / 38

A member of the media during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain talks with the media during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
31 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain talks with the media during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Paige during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
32 / 38

Raiderette Paige during the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A pretzel bites dish served at the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
33 / 38

A pretzel bites dish served at the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino,

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A salad dish served at the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
34 / 38

A salad dish served at the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A stuffed peppers dish served at the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
35 / 38

A stuffed peppers dish served at the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A salmon dish served at the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
36 / 38

A salmon dish served at the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A baby back ribs dish served at the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
37 / 38

A baby back ribs dish served at the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A cocktail served at the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.
38 / 38

A cocktail served at the Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
