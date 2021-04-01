Now Open: Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino opens as first-ever official Raiders-themed restaurant

LAS VEGAS – Raiders Tavern & Grill's grand opening became official with a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 31, 2021. The world's only official Raiders-themed restaurant offers fans and diners an unmatched sports experience paying homage to the rich history of the Raiders and the enjoyment of watching sports.

Select VIPs and media were on hand for the official ribbon cutting and press conference Wednesday afternoon. Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain, Raiders Alumnus and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Charles Woodson and M Resort Vice President & General Manager Hussain Mahrous officially commemorated the opening by cutting the ribbon to the $2.5 million dining experience at M Resort.

"We are thrilled to have this amazing sports experience open for our loyal guests, sports fans and the entire local community," said Hussain Mahrous, General Manager of M Resort Spa Casino. "There is nothing quite like being immersed in Raiders memorabilia and being surrounded by high-definition TVs to make you feel like a part of the action!"