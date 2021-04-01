Now Open: Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino opens as first-ever official Raiders-themed restaurant

LAS VEGAS – Raiders Tavern & Grill's grand opening became official with a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 31, 2021. The world's only official Raiders-themed restaurant offers fans and diners an unmatched sports experience paying homage to the rich history of the Raiders and the enjoyment of watching sports.
Select VIPs and media were on hand for the official ribbon cutting and press conference Wednesday afternoon. Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain, Raiders Alumnus and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Charles Woodson and M Resort Vice President & General Manager Hussain Mahrous officially commemorated the opening by cutting the ribbon to the $2.5 million dining experience at M Resort.
"We are thrilled to have this amazing sports experience open for our loyal guests, sports fans and the entire local community," said Hussain Mahrous, General Manager of M Resort Spa Casino. "There is nothing quite like being immersed in Raiders memorabilia and being surrounded by high-definition TVs to make you feel like a part of the action!"
"We've had a great partnership with the M and it's just starting," said Raiders President Marc Badain during the grand opening and ribbon-cutting event. "Today is a really exciting day for us as we celebrate the opening of the Raiders Tavern & Grill. I remember Hussain laying out the vision for the restaurant and what he was going to do to promote the brand and what kind of experience he wanted here, and I've just got to say you and your staff overdelivered."
Get an inside look at the Raiders Tavern & Grill, the first-ever official Raiders-themed restaurant, as the one-of-a-kind sports dining experience made its grand opening official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The one-of-a-kind sports dining experience has a seating capacity of 200 guests. It offers both indoor and outdoor dining areas as well as private dining space in the Remy Martin Lounge for events and small groups of up to 20 guests. Two uniquely branded bars, the Modelo Bar and the Remy Martin Bar are also key features of the Raiders Tavern & Grill. The authentic game day experience is carried through the entire venue with 45 high-definition TVs, video footage of Raiders history and a retail store featuring team merchandise and apparel.
The restaurant's food menu boasts a great variety from stadium favorites and sports bar fare to larger entrees, soups and salads, sandwiches and build your own burgers. Additionally, healthier, lighter fare, including vegan and vegetarian dishes, will be available. Extensive beverage options start with 20 beer taps and all kinds of specialty cocktails. To view the full menus, click here.
Reservations are available on OpenTable, and the restaurant can also accommodate walk up patrons on a first come-first served basis. Restaurant hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday - Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday & Sunday. Fans of the Silver & Black can also commemorate the partnership by picking up their special edition Raiders-M Resort mychoice player cards for a limited time only. Visit www.themresort.com for more information.
Raiders Tavern & Grill is independently owned and operated by M Resort Spa Casino, the Official Team Headquarters Hotel of the Las Vegas Raiders.