Who's left? The best players still on the free-agent market

The new-look Oakland Raiders are an exciting bunch, featuring superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown, fellow wide out Tyrell Williams, Super Bowl champion tackle Trent Brown, and safety Lamarcus Joyner. Head Coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock were big players in free agency, pursuing many of this year's top free agents.

The team has added several weapons so far, but free agency is far from over. Even though the Raiders have been aggressive, there's plenty of marquee talent left on the market. Offensively, Gruden and Mayock have given Derek Carr a bounty of weapons for next season, but there a plenty of holes still left to fill on the defensive side. While many of this year's top pass rushers were either franchise tagged or re-signed, there are a handful of quality pass rushers still available; let's take a look at the top remaining free agents according to NFL.com.

EDGE, Justin Houston – The former Kansas City Chief has hit the free agent market. Eight seasons, four Pro Bowls, a First-Team All-Pro selection, 78.5 sacks, 381 tackles, and 10 forced fumbles later, Houston is bidding farewell to the only team he's known in the NFL. At 30 years old, Houston's best years are probably behind him, but for a pass-rush needy team he would be a quality addition. Wherever he lands, I'm happy he likely won't be terrorizing the AFC West anymore.