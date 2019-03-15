Who's left? The best players still on the free-agent market

Mar 15, 2019 at 02:17 PM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

The new-look Oakland Raiders are an exciting bunch, featuring superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown, fellow wide out Tyrell Williams, Super Bowl champion tackle Trent Brown, and safety Lamarcus Joyner. Head Coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock were big players in free agency, pursuing many of this year's top free agents.

The team has added several weapons so far, but free agency is far from over. Even though the Raiders have been aggressive, there's plenty of marquee talent left on the market. Offensively, Gruden and Mayock have given Derek Carr a bounty of weapons for next season, but there a plenty of holes still left to fill on the defensive side. While many of this year's top pass rushers were either franchise tagged or re-signed, there are a handful of quality pass rushers still available; let's take a look at the top remaining free agents according to NFL.com.

EDGE, Justin Houston – The former Kansas City Chief has hit the free agent market. Eight seasons, four Pro Bowls, a First-Team All-Pro selection, 78.5 sacks, 381 tackles, and 10 forced fumbles later, Houston is bidding farewell to the only team he's known in the NFL. At 30 years old, Houston's best years are probably behind him, but for a pass-rush needy team he would be a quality addition. Wherever he lands, I'm happy he likely won't be terrorizing the AFC West anymore.

DT, Ndamukong Suh – The Los Angeles Rams' big free agency push last year got them to the Super Bowl, but it didn't get them a ring. Suh was among some of the big names to join the Rams in 2018, signing a one-year deal with the team. Given the amount of talent and cap space LA has, Suh probably won't find himself in a Rams uniform next season. Suh is in his early thirties, but he's still finding ways to be productive, finishing last season with 4.5 sacks, 59 tackles, and the powerful defensive tackle hasn't missed a game since 2011. He's a good run stopper and has the ability to create interior pressure on the quarterback.

fa-tracker-2021-2560x1440

Free Agent Tracker

Tracking the status and signings of all official Las Vegas Raiders transactions during 2021 Free Agency.

EDGE, Ziggy Ansah – This is a guy I'm hoping Gruden and Mayock target. We all know the Raiders need help on the edge, and Ansah would provide just that. Injuries plagued the BYU product last season, but he's put up at least 12 sacks two separate times in his career, with a career-high of 14.5. The Detroit Lions made top free agent defensive lineman Trey Flowers a priority this offseason, which will probably push Ansah out the door. I think Raiders Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther would welcome him with open arms.

TE, Jared Cook – Consistent. Since joining the Silver and Black in 2016, tight end Jared Cook has been the model of consistency. The former South Carolina Gamecock led the team in receiving back-to-back years and established himself as Carr's go-to receiver. Even though Cook is testing free agency, I don't think there's any doubt the Raiders would welcome him back in 2019.

LB, Zach Brown – Just a couple years ago, Brown actually visited the Raiders during free agency, but he decided to sign with the Washington Redskins. During his time there he totaled 223 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three passes defensed, and started in 25 games. Once again, Brown finds himself back on the market, and the Raiders could use additional help in the middle of the field. Tahir Whitehead was the Raiders' leading tackler in 2018 with 126 tackles, but the next closest player was linebacker Marquel Lee with 68. Whether the Raiders draft a linebacker or sign Brown, the position could use some added depth.

If you want to take a look at NFL.com's full list of the top 101 free agents from the 2019 class, take a look, here.

NFL.com: Top 30 remaining free agents

According to NFL.com analysts Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling, these are the top 30 remaining free agents. (Last updated Friday, March 15 at 5:45 p.m. PT)

OLB Justin Houston
1 / 30

OLB Justin Houston

Perry Knotts/Associated Press
DT Ndamukong Suh
2 / 30

DT Ndamukong Suh

Kevin Terrell/Associated Press
DE Ezekiel Ansah
3 / 30

DE Ezekiel Ansah

Aaron M. Sprecher/Associated Press
TE Jared Cook
4 / 30

TE Jared Cook

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
LB Shaquil Barrett
5 / 30

LB Shaquil Barrett

Matt Patterson/Associated Press
DB Darqueze Dennard
6 / 30

DB Darqueze Dennard

NFL Photos/Associated Press
CB Morris Claiborne
7 / 30

CB Morris Claiborne

Aaron M. Sprecher/Associated Press
OLB Jamie Collins
8 / 30

OLB Jamie Collins

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
OLB Clay Matthews
9 / 30

OLB Clay Matthews

Aaron M. Sprecher/Associated Press
RB Jay Ajayi
10 / 30

RB Jay Ajayi

Perry Knotts/Associated Press
CB Bashaud Breeland
11 / 30

CB Bashaud Breeland

Aaron M. Sprecher/Associated Press
S Clayton Geathers
12 / 30

S Clayton Geathers

Aaron M. Sprecher/Associated Press
WR Randall Cobb
13 / 30

WR Randall Cobb

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press
RB C.J. Anderson
14 / 30

RB C.J. Anderson

Greg Trott/Associated Press
DT Corey Liuget
15 / 30

DT Corey Liuget

Tom Hauck/Associated Press
DT Darius Philon
16 / 30

DT Darius Philon

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
WR Michael Crabtree
17 / 30

WR Michael Crabtree

Ryan Kang/Associated Press
G Quinton Spain
18 / 30

G Quinton Spain

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
K Stephen Gostowski
19 / 30

K Stephen Gostowski

Damian Strohmeyer/Associated Press
DB Jimmie Ward
20 / 30

DB Jimmie Ward

Aaron M. Sprecher/Associated Press
WR Kelvin Benjamin
21 / 30

WR Kelvin Benjamin

Aaron M. Sprecher/Associated Press
TE Tyler Eifert
22 / 30

TE Tyler Eifert

Gary Landers/Associated Press
RB T.J. Yeldon
23 / 30

RB T.J. Yeldon

Rick Wilson/Associated Press
WR Donte Moncrief
24 / 30

WR Donte Moncrief

Perry Knotts/Associated Press
DE Muhammad Wilkerson
25 / 30

DE Muhammad Wilkerson

Ryan Kang/Associated Press
CB Brian Poole
26 / 30

CB Brian Poole

Logan Bowles/Associated Press
LB Mark Barron
27 / 30

LB Mark Barron

James D. Smith/Associated Press
S Glover Quin
28 / 30

S Glover Quin

Duane Burleson/Associated Press
Edge Shane Ray
29 / 30

Edge Shane Ray

Ryan Kang/Associated Press
S Eric Berry
30 / 30

S Eric Berry

Ryan Kang/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2022 Free Agency Primer: A look at the Raiders' unrestricted, restricted and exclusive rights players

Spotlighting Raiders players who will become free agents on March 16, as the Silver and Black prep for the 2022 season.
news

Raiders announce 2022 coaching additions

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced the following additions to Head Coach Josh McDaniels' coaching staff for the 2022 season.
news

NFL Combine Notebook: Who was the cream of the crop?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards dissects the most overall impressive prospects from the NFL Scouting Combine last week.
news

Raiders participate in Nevada Reading Week

AJ Cole and Kenyan Drake visited classrooms at John C. Bass Elementary School, where they read books to over 300 students and encouraged them to continue reading outside the classroom.
Advertising