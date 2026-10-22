Why the Raiders should keep looking Tre Tucker's way

So, what goes through Tucker's mind as he sprints on a go-pattern?

Can he hear the crowd inhale in excitement?

Did he know the ball was coming to him as he split and raced by cornerback Davison Igbinosun and safety Jalon Kilgore to the end zone?

"It's a great feeling," Tucker said. "When you see [the ball], it's like a thrill of excitement. The mentality we have is, it's ours or nobody's … and Kirk threw a tremendous ball and it ended up in a big play.

"The best thing you can do is run every time as if you are getting the ball, so that way you're not surprised by it … because you never know what the quarterback's seeing. So you've just got to trust your keys and for me, one of my goals is to always play fast. Every play."

Tucker knows no other way. Remember, this is a guy who has been clocked running a 40 in as fast as 4.29 seconds.

"He's fast," Cousins said with a smile. "I mean, he can roll. Everybody's fast in this league, and I used to joke that there's certain guys, like in high school when you play in high school, you hear about these guys that are unbelievable. And you go see them, you're like, 'Oh yeah, they jump out.'

"That starts to dwindle in college, and it dwindles even more in the NFL because everybody's good."

But Cousins, in his 15th NFL season, ticked off the names of several speedsters with whom he's played.

Burners like Adrian Peterson, Percy Harvin, Brandon Banks, DeSean Jackson and Aldrick Robinson.

"Guys where you're just watching and you're like, 'Whoa,'" Cousins added. "But Tre has speed where, [when I'm] throwing to him, it's like I've thrown to a fair number of guys over my career, and he can roll. There's only a handful of them at the very top … where it's like I can just hit the launch button and don't really have to worry about overthrowing them.