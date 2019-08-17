With Antonio Brown returning to form, Derek Carr now has full arsenal of receivers back in the mix

As Carr mentioned, Brown's return to the field really completes a Raiders offense that is certainly not lacking depth and playmakers, and according to No. 4 that stockpile of riches is by design.

"We can be very diverse," Carr said. "We can play '22' football, with two backs and two tight ends, or we can go out there with a whole bunch of receivers and Waller and play that kind of way. We can run the triple option if we want to. We got all the pieces to do whatever Coach can think of, and trust me, he thinks of everything.

Carr continued, "He's going to want weapons at every position and he wants to be deep on offense. I think the cool thing we saw in the preseason game is we only played one series, but the points kept going up when those other guys went in. You see a guy like Rico [Gafford]. You see [Keelan] Doss, Hunter [Renfrow], Keon [Hatcher], all these guys making these plays. That's just how he likes it. He wants depth everywhere so the defense has a lot to prepare for."

Brown aside, the Raiders wide receiving corps – which was completely retooled over the past several months – is a talented one, and as nice as it is to have all those quality playmakers out wide, it will lead to some tough decisions over the next few weeks.

"I said this, I may have said it after the game, it's like when we go to cut day we are going to be cutting good football players and that shows you how deep our team is," Carr explained. "So, I'm glad I don't have to make those decisions, but those guys we cut, I'm not worried about them. They are going to get picked up and be off to the races, but I just don't know who it's going to be right now. I don't know what way they want to go, the coaches and Mr. Mayock and things like that, but just sitting there looking at it they can all play, so whoever we keep I know they are going to be ready to go."