With Antonio Brown returning to form, Derek Carr now has full arsenal of receivers back in the mix

Aug 17, 2019 at 04:33 PM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

The Oakland Raiders held a morning walk thru at their Napa Valley Training Complex on Saturday, and for the first time in several weeks, Derek Carr had his full arsenal of wide receivers at the ready.

After going through pregame warmups – but not playing in the game itself – Thursday night in Arizona, Antonio Brown returned to the field back in Napa, and while the morning session was technically not a practice, his involvement is a good sign for the Raiders offense as a whole.

"He did everything with us just now," said Carr following the morning session. "The man's recall is unbelievable. He came in and no mental errors, and in this offense that's not easy to do, especially whenever you have a day off, even just as a player, you come back and you have to stay on Coach Gruden's offense all the time, and you can tell Antonio's been studying because he came out and didn't miss a beat."

"He took all the reps today in our walk thru, showed great retention, and we'll see what happens here this afternoon," added Head Coach Jon Gruden. "We're going to have a walk thru today as well. We have a lot guys that can't practice, so we'll pick it up tomorrow."

So, what exactly does that No. 84's return mean for Derek Carr? Well, not only does DC have one of the best wide receivers in the NFL back at his disposal, but Brown's presence makes it even more possible for Carr to get a taste of what the regular season will be like for the offense.

"I can get to all my checks, and do all that kind of stuff, like I'll do during the season," Carr explained. "And then I have the big Tyrell [Williams], [Darren] Waller, and our running backs, and Antonio, they're all one-on-one. What do you do? Who do you go to? That's the mental game that we're going to have to play, me and Coach Gruden, and talking about that beforehand, but it's nice to have him and I can play it like a real game, and where I'd go, and what I'd do."

As Carr mentioned, Brown's return to the field really completes a Raiders offense that is certainly not lacking depth and playmakers, and according to No. 4 that stockpile of riches is by design.

"We can be very diverse," Carr said. "We can play '22' football, with two backs and two tight ends, or we can go out there with a whole bunch of receivers and Waller and play that kind of way. We can run the triple option if we want to. We got all the pieces to do whatever Coach can think of, and trust me, he thinks of everything.

Carr continued, "He's going to want weapons at every position and he wants to be deep on offense. I think the cool thing we saw in the preseason game is we only played one series, but the points kept going up when those other guys went in. You see a guy like Rico [Gafford]. You see [Keelan] Doss, Hunter [Renfrow], Keon [Hatcher], all these guys making these plays. That's just how he likes it. He wants depth everywhere so the defense has a lot to prepare for."

Brown aside, the Raiders wide receiving corps – which was completely retooled over the past several months – is a talented one, and as nice as it is to have all those quality playmakers out wide, it will lead to some tough decisions over the next few weeks.

"I said this, I may have said it after the game, it's like when we go to cut day we are going to be cutting good football players and that shows you how deep our team is," Carr explained. "So, I'm glad I don't have to make those decisions, but those guys we cut, I'm not worried about them. They are going to get picked up and be off to the races, but I just don't know who it's going to be right now. I don't know what way they want to go, the coaches and Mr. Mayock and things like that, but just sitting there looking at it they can all play, so whoever we keep I know they are going to be ready to go."

But compared to where the Silver and Black sat at this time a year ago, that's a good problem to have headed into the third week of the preseason.

Top Shots: Raiders at Cardinals - Preseason Week 2

Check out the top photos from the Raiders' 33-26 preseason victory over the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) and Owner Mark Davis before the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
1 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) and Owner Mark Davis before the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
2 / 75

Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) warming up before the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
3 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) warming up before the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) signs autographs for fans before the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
4 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) signs autographs for fans before the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders warming up before the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
5 / 75

The Raiders warming up before the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr (4) before the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
6 / 75

Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr (4) before the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders fans hold up signs before the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
7 / 75

Raiders fans hold up signs before the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) before the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
8 / 75

Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) before the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the national anthem before the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
9 / 75

The Raiders during the national anthem before the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) during the coin toss before the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
10 / 75

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) during the coin toss before the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Jon Gruden before the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
11 / 75

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Jon Gruden before the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs upfield during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
12 / 75

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs upfield during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) makes a catch during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
13 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) makes a catch during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Ryan Grant (19) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
14 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Ryan Grant (19) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Ryan Grant (19) celebrates with tight end Darren Waller (83) after scoring a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
15 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Ryan Grant (19) celebrates with tight end Darren Waller (83) after scoring a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Ryan Grant (19) leaps over defender to score a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
16 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Ryan Grant (19) leaps over defender to score a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
17 / 75

Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
18 / 75

Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) through the Cardinals offensive line during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
19 / 75

Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) through the Cardinals offensive line during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) makes a tackle during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
20 / 75

Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) makes a tackle during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) runs upfield during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
21 / 75

Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) runs upfield during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders tackle Andre James (68) blocks for quarterback Mike Glennon (7) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
22 / 75

Raiders tackle Andre James (68) blocks for quarterback Mike Glennon (7) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs upfield during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
23 / 75

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs upfield during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
24 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) runs upfield during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
25 / 75

Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) runs upfield during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and guard/tackle Denver Kirkland (79) block for quarterback Mike Glennon (7) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
26 / 75

Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and guard/tackle Denver Kirkland (79) block for quarterback Mike Glennon (7) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders punter A.J. Cole (6) kicks upfield during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
27 / 75

Raiders punter A.J. Cole (6) kicks upfield during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) makes a tackle during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
28 / 75

Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) makes a tackle during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders safety Karl Joseph (42) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
29 / 75

Raiders safety Karl Joseph (42) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
30 / 75

Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Ralph Freso/Associated Press
Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) fights through the Cardinals offensive line during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
31 / 75

Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) fights through the Cardinals offensive line during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) fights through the Cardinals offensive line during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
32 / 75

Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) fights through the Cardinals offensive line during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
33 / 75

Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) celebrates with guard Jonathan Cooper (70) and running back Doug Martin (22) after scoring a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
34 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) celebrates with guard Jonathan Cooper (70) and running back Doug Martin (22) after scoring a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) celebrates with quarterback Mike Glennon (7) after scoring a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
35 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) celebrates with quarterback Mike Glennon (7) after scoring a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders running back Doug Martin (22) runs upfield during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
36 / 75

Raiders running back Doug Martin (22) runs upfield during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) celebrates with safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) after scoring a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
37 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) celebrates with safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) after scoring a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
38 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
39 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8) is congratulated by tackle Andre James (68) after a successful field goal attempt during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
40 / 75

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8) is congratulated by tackle Andre James (68) after a successful field goal attempt during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) looks to make a tackle during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
41 / 75

Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) looks to make a tackle during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) makes a tackle during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
42 / 75

Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) makes a tackle during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) makes a catch during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
43 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) makes a catch during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders tackle David Sharpe (72) blocks during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
44 / 75

Raiders tackle David Sharpe (72) blocks during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs upfield during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
45 / 75

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs upfield during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14) makes a catch during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
46 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14) makes a catch during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders huddle up during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
47 / 75

The Raiders huddle up during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders quarterback Mike Glennon (7) hands off to running back Jalen Richard (30) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
48 / 75

Raiders quarterback Mike Glennon (7) hands off to running back Jalen Richard (30) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders quarterback Mike Glennon (7) hands off to running back Doug Martin (22) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
49 / 75

Raiders quarterback Mike Glennon (7) hands off to running back Doug Martin (22) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) looks to make a catch in the end zone during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
50 / 75

Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) looks to make a catch in the end zone during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) makes a catch for a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
51 / 75

Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) makes a catch for a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after scoring a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
52 / 75

Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after scoring a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) makes a tackle during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
53 / 75

Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) makes a tackle during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs upfield during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
54 / 75

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs upfield during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
55 / 75

Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) looks to make a tackle during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
56 / 75

Raiders linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) looks to make a tackle during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) is congratulated by his teammates after forcing a safety during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
57 / 75

Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) is congratulated by his teammates after forcing a safety during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Ryan Grant (19) hurdles over a defender for a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
58 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Ryan Grant (19) hurdles over a defender for a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Raiders linebacker/defensive end James Cowser (49) looks to make a tackle during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
59 / 75

Raiders linebacker/defensive end James Cowser (49) looks to make a tackle during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
60 / 75

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders safety Curtis Riley (35) looks to block a throw during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
61 / 75

Raiders safety Curtis Riley (35) looks to block a throw during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles up with tight end Paul Butler (81), quarterback Nathan Peterman (3), and quarterback Mike Glennon (7) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
62 / 75

Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles up with tight end Paul Butler (81), quarterback Nathan Peterman (3), and quarterback Mike Glennon (7) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
63 / 75

Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders running back Mack Brown (34) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
64 / 75

Raiders running back Mack Brown (34) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Raiders running back Mack Brown (34) celebrates with tight end Luke Willson (82) and guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) after scoring a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
65 / 75

Raiders running back Mack Brown (34) celebrates with tight end Luke Willson (82) and guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) after scoring a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders running back Mack Brown (34) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
66 / 75

Raiders running back Mack Brown (34) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (38) makes a tackle during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
67 / 75

Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (38) makes a tackle during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (38), safety Jordan Richards (39), and linebacker Te'von Coney (56) make a tackle during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
68 / 75

Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (38), safety Jordan Richards (39), and linebacker Te'von Coney (56) make a tackle during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) celebrates after making a catch for the first down during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
69 / 75

Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) celebrates after making a catch for the first down during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Raiders linebacker Te'von Coney (56) makes a tackle during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
70 / 75

Raiders linebacker Te'von Coney (56) makes a tackle during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden with Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Cliff Kingsbury after the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
71 / 75

Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden with Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Cliff Kingsbury after the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Ralph Freso/Associated Press
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) after the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
72 / 75

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) after the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Hans Rodriguez/NFL
Raiders defensive line coach Brentson Buckner with Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) after the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
73 / 75

Raiders defensive line coach Brentson Buckner with Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) after the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Hans Rodriguez/NFL
Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) with Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) after the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
74 / 75

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) with Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) after the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) after the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
75 / 75

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) after the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Angela Denogean/NFL
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders-Titans Week 3 Injury Report: Andre James returns to practice

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Tennessee Titans.

news

Why Jayon Brown's versatility makes him a valuable defensive addition

"It's going to be a great opportunity going out there, back to Tennessee," the linebacker, who played five seasons with the Titans, said.

news

Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 3 at Titans

NFL analyst and Raiders.com contributor Bucky Brooks breaks down strategies and standouts to watch for in Week 3.

news

Raiders Mailbag: What can the team take from last week's loss as they move forward?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few fan questions on the defense, running game and the upcoming Week 3 matchup.

Advertising