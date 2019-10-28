With lengthy road trip finally behind them, Raiders looking forward to a much-needed return home

"It hurts a lot because we could have won – I think we could have won every single game [on the road trip]," Maxx Crosby added. "That's the tough part about it, but it's one week at a time. We have to get refocused. We have a huge game coming up at home. We have to get a win, so looking back, I feel like we did some good things, but there's definitely some things we can correct, and get better on. The second half of the season is about to start."

As Crosby said, there are certainly things the Raiders can get better at as they approach the midway point of the 2019 campaign – cutting down on penalties and consistently getting after the quarterback are two areas that come to mind – but the fact remains that the group battled through an insane portion of their schedule, and on paper anyway, there appears to be some relief on the horizon.

The team's next three games are back inside the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum – all against teams currently at or below .500 – and the Raiders won't get on another airplane again until late-November in advance of their Week 12 game against the now 1-6 New York Jets.

That said, the Silver and Black will have to take advantage of the time at home and put together some wins if they want to play meaningful football in December, and while games like Sunday's three-point loss sting, they aren't lost as teaching opportunities.