With proposed jersey number rule, players like Trayvon Mullen could look to get their old college numbers back

If the new uniform number proposal passes, there may be a certain Raider looking for a return to an old number.

Trayvon Mullen has taken to social media in support of the jersey proposal requesting the use for him to go back to the No. 1 he donned at Clemson University. In the three seasons Mullen spent at Clemson wearing No. 1, he became one of the best cornerbacks in the nation, with a total of 94 tackles, 12 pass deflections and four interceptions. Mullen was also a two-time National Champion, 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Defensive MVP and All-ACC.