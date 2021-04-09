With proposed jersey number rule, players like Trayvon Mullen could look to get their old college numbers back

Some jersey shake-ups may be on the horizon.
The NFL announced a week a go that there are several rules and bylaws that have been proposed for the upcoming 2021 NFL season. One of those bylaws include the expansion of uniform numbers that position players will be able to wear.
The proposal of new numbers is as follows:
|Position
|Numbers
|Quarterback
|1-19
|Running backs
|1-49, 80-89
|Wide receivers
|1-49, 80-89
|Tight ends
|1-49, 80-89
|Offensive linemen
|50-79
|Defensive linemen
|50-79, 90-99
|Linebackers
|1-59, 90-99
|Defensive backs
|1-49
|Kickers/Punters
|1-19
If the new uniform number proposal passes, there may be a certain Raider looking for a return to an old number.
Trayvon Mullen has taken to social media in support of the jersey proposal requesting the use for him to go back to the No. 1 he donned at Clemson University. In the three seasons Mullen spent at Clemson wearing No. 1, he became one of the best cornerbacks in the nation, with a total of 94 tackles, 12 pass deflections and four interceptions. Mullen was also a two-time National Champion, 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Defensive MVP and All-ACC.
Currently, No. 1 is unoccupied on the Raiders roster. Therefore if the jersey number proposal is approved, Mullen might need to go get that uno back.
He's not the only Raiders cornerback interested in the rule. Charles Woodson was known to occasionally wear the No. 2 he made famous en route to winning the Heisman at Michigan during certain training camp days at Napa. One has to think C-Wood would've enjoyed looking good in No. 2 with the Silver and Black.