With returns on the horizon, Raiders' offensive line poised for an infusion of healthy bodies 

The Oakland Raiders – much like every other team in the NFL – are a little banged up at the moment, but the good news is, the team's offensive line is poised for some healthy bodies to enter the mix.
In the immediate, after serving a two-game suspension that took him away from the team for the first two weeks of the regular season, Richie Incognito is now back in the building, and now in line to make his official debut in Silver and Black.
And while the week of practice will likely dictate exactly when No. 64 makes his return to the field, the four-time Pro Bowler's presence in the team facility is a net positive for Head Coach Jon Gruden's team.
"That's a big plus for us," Gruden explained when asked about Incognito's return. "Gabe Jackson by the way, is getting better every single day. I don't think he'll play this week, but he's getting closer and closer and closer to returning, so to have Richie back gives us a jolt, and hopefully sooner than later, we'll get Gabe back as well."
As Gruden said, in addition to Incognito's return, if veteran guard Gabe Jackson can get back to work in short order – he suffered an injury during the team's joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams and has yet to play this regular season – the interior of the offensive line for the Raiders becomes all the more formidable.
In relief of Incognito and Jackson, Jordan Devey and Denzelle Good have started the first two games of 2019, and while the duo has performed admirably, getting any healthy body back along the line is a benefit – particularly considering that starting right tackle Trent Brown is dealing with a knee ailment of his own.
"He [Brown] has a sore knee," Gruden said. "So he'll be getting checked out as well. Obviously, he didn't finish the game either."
Following his two-week suspension, Incognito is back on the 53-man roster with a Commissioner's exemption.
The Silver and Black travel to Minnesota Friday in advance of their Week 3 matchup against the Vikings. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 am PT.