With returns on the horizon, Raiders' offensive line poised for an infusion of healthy bodies 

The Oakland Raiders – much like every other team in the NFL – are a little banged up at the moment, but the good news is, the team's offensive line is poised for some healthy bodies to enter the mix.

In the immediate, after serving a two-game suspension that took him away from the team for the first two weeks of the regular season, Richie Incognito is now back in the building, and now in line to make his official debut in Silver and Black.

And while the week of practice will likely dictate exactly when No. 64 makes his return to the field, the four-time Pro Bowler's presence in the team facility is a net positive for Head Coach Jon Gruden's team.

"That's a big plus for us," Gruden explained when asked about Incognito's return. "Gabe Jackson by the way, is getting better every single day. I don't think he'll play this week, but he's getting closer and closer and closer to returning, so to have Richie back gives us a jolt, and hopefully sooner than later, we'll get Gabe back as well."