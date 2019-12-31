With Richie Incognito's contract extension, Raiders looking to build continuity along the offensive line

Continuity was an evasive notion for the 2019 Raiders.

After Johnathan Abram was injured in the first game of the regular season, the situation at safety took some time to sort out, as did the state of the team's cornerbacks.

The amount of wide receivers on and off the Raiders' roster was well documented from training camp until Week 17, but following a key signing on Monday afternoon, Head Coach Jon Gruden is hopeful that the ever-elusive continuity will come to at least one area of the roster in 2020, the team's offensive line.

"It's huge," Gruden said Monday when asked about the importance of building up some continuity going forward. "Continuity is a word that we'd like to live by here, and it's something that we have struggled to do, obviously, so hopefully, the young tight ends, the young backs, the offensive line – we're starting to collect some pieces in the secondary and on the defensive edge of our defense. Hopefully those guys can play together for four, five years, and that's when I've seen teams really take off and become competitive, really competitive, when they have some continuity."