With Richie Incognito's contract extension, Raiders looking to build continuity along the offensive line

Dec 30, 2019 at 04:31 PM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Continuity was an evasive notion for the 2019 Raiders.

After Johnathan Abram was injured in the first game of the regular season, the situation at safety took some time to sort out, as did the state of the team's cornerbacks.

The amount of wide receivers on and off the Raiders' roster was well documented from training camp until Week 17, but following a key signing on Monday afternoon, Head Coach Jon Gruden is hopeful that the ever-elusive continuity will come to at least one area of the roster in 2020, the team's offensive line.

"It's huge," Gruden said Monday when asked about the importance of building up some continuity going forward. "Continuity is a word that we'd like to live by here, and it's something that we have struggled to do, obviously, so hopefully, the young tight ends, the young backs, the offensive line – we're starting to collect some pieces in the secondary and on the defensive edge of our defense. Hopefully those guys can play together for four, five years, and that's when I've seen teams really take off and become competitive, really competitive, when they have some continuity."

Well, after appearing in 12 games during his first season as a Raider, Richie Incognito was rewarded with a contract extension following the conclusion of the regular season, keeping him in Silver and Black for the next two years.

"I think he's a big part of this team, and to get Incognito for two more years is big for us," Gruden explained. "He's a leader on this team. He's an excellent player. He has a lot of life in his legs and his body. He has a passion to still keep going, and we think he's one of the best interior players in football, so get him back in there with Rodney, and hopefully a healthy Gabe Jackson, the return of Trent Brown, and Kolton Miller's emergence, it gives us, I think, an offensive line we can really be excited about."

As Gruden noted, with Incognito now locked in at the left guard spot, an offensive line that was already strong in 2019, will hopefully have the chance to grow and get even better going forward.

Not only did the group allow just 29 sacks in 2019 – the eighth-fewest in the league – they also paved the way for Josh Jacobs to rush for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns, and launch himself into the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation.

Much like the other 31 teams across the league, the Silver and Black will have no shortage of roster questions headed into the offseason, but with the signing of Incognito, the offensive line won't be at the top of the list.

Related Content

news

Fred Biletnikoff returns to his hometown for groundbreaking of high school football stadium bearing his name

The Raiders legend was on hand in Erie, Pennsylvania, to celebrate Erie High School beginning renovations on its football field.

news

'Don't look back, don't look forward': How Thayer Munford Jr. has found peace within himself

During Mental Health Awareness Month, Munford shares how he tackles mental wellness while navigating life in the NFL.

news

Raiders finalize 2023 preseason schedule

Dates and times are here for the Silver and Black's matchups against the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.

news

Top notes, takeaways and quotes from Thursday's OTA practice

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down a few noteworthy aspects from the open Raiders' OTA practice.

Latest Content

news

Fred Biletnikoff returns to his hometown for groundbreaking of high school football stadium bearing his name

May 30, 2023

The Raiders legend was on hand in Erie, Pennsylvania, to celebrate Erie High School beginning renovations on its football field.

audio

Jimmy Garoppolo's status, plus Davante Adams clears the air at OTAs | Raiders Roundtable

May 30, 2023

Q Myers and JT The Brick discuss the latest updates from 2023 OTAs, wide receiver Davante Adams' recent comments during his media availability and more on Raiders Roundtable.

gallery

Photos: Raiders Junior Training Camp

May 30, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted a 60-minute youth football clinic to promote exercise and positive choices through a series of drills and trainings.

video

Akbar Gbajabiamila orders everything on the menu at StripSteak

May 30, 2023

Akbar Gbajabiamila taste-tests all the signature dishes at Mandalay Bay's StripSteak.

news

'Don't look back, don't look forward': How Thayer Munford Jr. has found peace within himself

May 26, 2023

During Mental Health Awareness Month, Munford shares how he tackles mental wellness while navigating life in the NFL.

news

Raiders finalize 2023 preseason schedule

May 26, 2023

Dates and times are here for the Silver and Black's matchups against the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.

gallery

Photos: Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 Schedule

May 26, 2023

Take a look at when and where the Las Vegas Raiders will face their opponents for this upcoming season.

news

Top notes, takeaways and quotes from Thursday's OTA practice

May 25, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down a few noteworthy aspects from the open Raiders' OTA practice.

gallery

Photos: Raiders 2023 OTAs | Week 1

May 25, 2023

View the best photos from the first week of the Las Vegas Raiders' OTAs at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

news

Raiders open up first week of OTAs

May 25, 2023

Read through for a few things to know coming off Josh McDaniels' first media availability of OTAs.

audio

Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby and Marcus Epps Pressers - 5.25.23 | 2023 OTAs | RPP

May 25, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive end Maxx Crosby and safety Marcus Epps address the media following OTA practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

video

Davante Adams: 'I'm ecstatic to get to work with the new guys'

May 25, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams discusses quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, 2023 OTAs and more.

View All
Advertising