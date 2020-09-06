With roster cuts finalized, GM Mike Mayock is pleased by the additions made this offseason

Sep 06, 2020 at 04:29 PM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

Headed into the first week of the 2020 regular season, Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock is pleased.

One week out from the Silver and Black's matchup with the Carolina Panthers, Mayock has completed the team's 53-man roster and vastly improved all three phases of the game through free agency and the draft. This offseason, Mayock and Head Coach Jon Gruden set out to get faster and more dynamic, and they've done that, despite the challenges evaluating players without live reps.

"First of all, as far as the overall roster, I think one of our goals in the offseason and we talked about it with you guys, was we needed to get faster and more dynamic on both sides of the ball," Mayock said via conference call Sunday afternoon. "We hope we've done that and obviously with no preseason games or any kind of inter-squad scrimmages with other teams we're not going to know until next Sunday. But, we feel like we've gotten faster and a little bit more dynamic."

Mayock might be content with the look of the Raiders' roster on paper, but he had to make some difficult decisions this weekend to complete it. Widely regarded for years as one of the best talent scouts in the business, Mayock shared that this year has been difficult to evaluate players admittedly.

For the most part, Mayock's been able to gauge each position group fairly well with the limitations of COVID-19, but when it came down to the defensive backs there were a lot of tough calls to make.

"We have so many young guys there that we think are pretty talented, competitive kids and I think that's been a really difficult position to evaluate without preseason games," he said. "And to be honest with you we are going to continue evaluating everywhere, but I can't wait to see how our young guys respond against a really talented Carolina skill-position group."

Next Sunday, the new-look Raiders will face an explosive Carolina Panthers squad, but the offseason additions have the team ready to compete. Everywhere you look, Mayock and Gruden improved nearly every position by adding speed and depth. Henry Ruggs III, Cory Littleton, and Nick Kwiatkoski instantly change the way opposing teams game plan for the Raiders week-in and week-out, and will be a vital component to winning ball games in 2020.

The veteran additions should prove fruitful for the Silver and Black, but it's going to take some time for the rookies to find a rhythm. Without Rookie Minicamp, Organized Team Activities, and Mandatory Minicamp, the 2020 Draft Class missed out on valuable practice and preseason reps. When they take the field under the lights next week, Mayock is going to see keep a watchful eye on how the rookies adapt to the NFL.

"I think what you want to see is just business as usual," Mayock said when asked about his expectations for the rookies. "You don't want rookies to go out and think they have to win the game by themselves. Just go out and do what God gave you, with the gifts that you have. Obviously, honed by what the coaches have taught you and just go out and be you. Really more than anything, and it's what [Head Coach] Jon [Gruden] and I stress and we have since Day 1, just go out and compete. Compete your tails off. That's what we ask from our rookies."

Mayock may be pleased with the current 53-man roster, but the work is never done. This year especially, there's reason to believe it could change frequently, as more tape is gained on players throughout the season; however, for now, the Raiders are confident in the players they'll put on the field next week.

2020 Raiders 53-man roster in photos

Take a look at the Raiders' current 53-man roster heading into the 2020 season.

S Johnathan Abram
1 / 53

S Johnathan Abram

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Nelson Agholor
2 / 53

WR Nelson Agholor

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Damon Arnette
3 / 53

CB Damon Arnette

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Devontae Booker
4 / 53

RB Devontae Booker

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
T Trent Brown
5 / 53

T Trent Brown

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
K Daniel Carlson
6 / 53

K Daniel Carlson

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Derek Carr
7 / 53

QB Derek Carr

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Derek Carrier
8 / 53

TE Derek Carrier

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
P AJ Cole
9 / 53

P AJ Cole

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Maliek Collins
10 / 53

DT Maliek Collins

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby
11 / 53

DE Maxx Crosby

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Bryan Edwards
12 / 53

WR Bryan Edwards

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Clelin Ferrell
13 / 53

DE Clelin Ferrell

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Rico Gafford
14 / 53

WR Rico Gafford

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G/T Denzelle Good
15 / 53

G/T Denzelle Good

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Johnathan Hankins
16 / 53

DT Johnathan Hankins

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
S Erik Harris
17 / 53

S Erik Harris

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
S Jeff Heath
18 / 53

S Jeff Heath

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
C Rodney Hudson
19 / 53

C Rodney Hudson

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Maurice Hurst
20 / 53

DT Maurice Hurst

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
G Richie Incognito
21 / 53

G Richie Incognito

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
FB Alec Ingold
22 / 53

FB Alec Ingold

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
G Gabe Jackson
23 / 53

G Gabe Jackson

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Josh Jacobs
24 / 53

RB Josh Jacobs

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
OL Andre James
25 / 53

OL Andre James

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Isaiah Johnson
26 / 53

CB Isaiah Johnson

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Zay Jones
27 / 53

WR Zay Jones

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
S Lamarcus Joyner
28 / 53

S Lamarcus Joyner

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Arden Key
29 / 53

DE Arden Key

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
30 / 53

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
S Dallin Leavitt
31 / 53

S Dallin Leavitt

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Cory Littleton
32 / 53

LB Cory Littleton

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Marcus Mariota
33 / 53

QB Marcus Mariota

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Raekwon McMillan
34 / 53

LB Raekwon McMillan

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
T Kolton Miller
35 / 53

T Kolton Miller

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Foster Moreau
36 / 53

TE Foster Moreau

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Nicholas Morrow
37 / 53

LB Nicholas Morrow

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Trayvon Mullen
38 / 53

CB Trayvon Mullen

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Tanner Muse
39 / 53

LB Tanner Muse

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Carl Nassib
40 / 53

DE Carl Nassib

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Keisean Nixon
41 / 53

CB Keisean Nixon

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
T Brandon Parker
42 / 53

T Brandon Parker

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Nathan Peterman
43 / 53

QB Nathan Peterman

David Lipnowski/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Hunter Renfrow
44 / 53

WR Hunter Renfrow

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Jalen Richard
45 / 53

RB Jalen Richard

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Amik Robertson
46 / 53

CB Amik Robertson

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Daniel Ross
47 / 53

DT Daniel Ross

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Henry Ruggs III
48 / 53

WR Henry Ruggs III

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LS Trent Sieg
49 / 53

LS Trent Sieg

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
G John Simpson
50 / 53

G John Simpson

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Kendal Vickers
51 / 53

DE Kendal Vickers

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Darren Waller
52 / 53

TE Darren Waller

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Jason Witten
53 / 53

TE Jason Witten

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Raiders announce practice squad additions
news

Raiders announce practice squad additions

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following 14 players to their practice squad, the club announced Sunday. All 14 practice squad additions were with the team this offseason.
Assembling the Roster: How the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders were built
news

Assembling the Roster: How the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders were built

This weekend, the Silver and Black finalized the 53-man roster, thus completing the dreadful roster-cut process.
Three Observations: Breaking down the biggest surprises from the Raiders' roster cuts
news

Three Observations: Breaking down the biggest surprises from the Raiders' roster cuts

The last five months have been abnormal, but the Las Vegas Raiders' coaching staff has tried to maximize the past six weeks to give every player an opportunity to compete for a role on the 53-man roster.
Raiders announce transactions for initial 53-man roster
news

Raiders announce transactions for initial 53-man roster

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the club announced Saturday. The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 53-player limit on their active roster.

Advertising