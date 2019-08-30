With the preseason complete, Head Coach Jon Gruden now faces difficult decisions in building final roster

Head Coach Jon Gruden didn't speak extensively following the Oakland Raiders preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks Thursday night, but he made it clear that the next 24 hours and change are far from his favorite.

Following the conclusion of the preseason slate, the Silver and Black – along with the other 31 teams in the NFL – will reduce their rosters from 90 to 53 by Saturday afternoon at 1:00 pm PT, effectively putting nearly 1,200 players out of work in the span of a few hours.

And while the roster reductions are largely thought of as procedural, Gruden spoke to the human side of what is one of the most bittersweet days on the football calendar.

"You get attached to these guys," said Gruden following the Raiders' 17-15 loss at CenturyLink Field. "I really like this team. We have some tough decisions to make. I'm really proud of the guys, the way they finished. Coming from behind in Canada on an 80-yard field. Coming up here with a limited roster and playing until the end tonight. That's what football is all about."

While the likes of Derek Carr, Antonio Brown, and the team's trio of first-round picks won't be nervously looking at their phone screens throughout the day Saturday, that's not the case for everyone on the roster, and with a bevy of talented defensive ends on the roster, seventh-round pick Quinton Bell finds himself in the group of men waiting anxiously to find what their future holds.