Yannick Ngakoue's desire is to be viewed as more than 'a guy who was a good rusher'

"I know there are some aspects of their games that are very similar. Kevin Greene was a phenomenal player," said Bradley. "But I think what makes Yannick so unique is his motor and his desire to be a really, really good player. He's really driven to that, but I think where his game has also changed now is the run game. ... You're seeing him to be a complete player on first, second and third down. A guy that can go out there and you're not worried about [him]. And he's given so much to this team."

With six games to play, he's currently on pace to set a career-high in sacks on the season, but Ngakoue's goals for himself go far beyond sack totals. He's been very clear that he wants to go out and prove himself to be a complete player at the defensive end position. And what's scary is that he doesn't even feel like he's close to his prime, at only 26 years old.

"I'm just not trying to be a guy who was a good rusher in the NFL," said Ngakoue. "When I'm done, I want people to always put me on that Mount Rushmore, arguably. And that's a long way to go, so I'm just going to keep working. Keep chopping wood.