Raiders Mailbag: How Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota can co-exist

"[To] be able to have them out there on the field, to be able to do what he does in the run game and things like that, it helps us so much," Carr said about Mariota. "You saw it work in New Orleans with Taysom [Hill] when Drew [Brees] was there and they were still throwing the ball all over the place. And it's helping us do some different things. Again, it makes the defense have to go talk about some other things in their meetings, waste some of their meeting time on this instead of only talking about this, and it's really great because he's one of the best in the league at that. I mean he won a Heisman Trophy doing it.