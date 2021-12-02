Presented by

Raiders Mailbag: How Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota can co-exist

Dec 02, 2021 at 03:07 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Mailbag_thumb_12221

Ryan Arriola asks:

"Can Marcus Mariota get more snaps in the red zone? At least he makes use of the few plays he's had."

Marcus Mariota﻿'s very first snap this season was a 31-yard run on the Baltimore Ravens. His last snap at quarterback was a three-yard touchdown run against the Cowboys last Thursday.

There's no doubt that Derek Carr is the unquestionable starting quarterback of this team. But it also seems that they'll start entertaining what Mariota brings to the table. The Raiders signed the Heisman winner to be Carr's backup last season and has had various injuries disrupt the process of involving him more in the offense. With Mariota now at the healthiest he's been since Training Camp, he's a player the Raiders offense could use to diversify what they can do while puzzling defenses.

"[To] be able to have them out there on the field, to be able to do what he does in the run game and things like that, it helps us so much," Carr said about Mariota. "You saw it work in New Orleans with Taysom [Hill] when Drew [Brees] was there and they were still throwing the ball all over the place. And it's helping us do some different things. Again, it makes the defense have to go talk about some other things in their meetings, waste some of their meeting time on this instead of only talking about this, and it's really great because he's one of the best in the league at that. I mean he won a Heisman Trophy doing it.

"So, to have him be able to do those things and help us win football games, I think you guys know me well enough, I don't care how we do it, I just want to win the football game."

In Mariota's five snaps under center this season, he's averaged nine rushing yards per carry. All I can say is – let No. 8 be great.

Related Links

Johnson Merrill asks:

"Is Darren Waller going to play?"

That's a great question, but it honestly doesn't need an answer at the moment.

After Darren Waller injured his back and knee against the Cowboys, Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia labeled him as "week-to-week," and the Pro Bowl tight end didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. Waller is a vital piece of this offense, I'm not denying that for a second. The reason I say it's a question that doesn't need an answer yet is solely because of what we've seen from Foster Moreau this season.

Even if Waller can't suit up Sunday, Moreau has proven that he can fill the shoes pretty damn well. The last game Waller missed with a last-minute ankle injury, Moreau caught six passes for 60 yards and touchdown. No. 87 has three receiving touchdowns this season, and his blocking skills have been on display, especially last week when he cleared the lane for Josh Jacobs to score. Behind Moreau, Daniel Helm and undrafted rookie Matt Bushman should expect a bigger role on Sunday if Waller can't go.

"Well certainly Foster has fell into this role before where we put a little bit more on his shoulders," said Bisaccia. "Daniel Helm has been dressed and playing the last few weeks and we'll have to see what personnel [offensive coordinator] Greg [Olson] would like to use as we go into the week and what factor our fullback plays in that, or where Bushman plays into those sorts of things as well.

"So, I think that will be a little bit more about what the game plan is going to look like as we get closer to the end of the week."

Erik McKinney said:

"Let's see some interceptions Sunday, make it happen."

The Raiders' passing defense ranks in the top half of the NFL in sacks, quarterback hits and fewest passing yards allowed. However, they are tied for the least amount of interceptions in the league with four.

The Silver and Black have been able to force turnovers though. They've capitalized on a few fumbles, and have 12 takeaways this season. One of the things that's still limiting the defense, though, is their ability to get interceptions and turn them into points. The last interception the Raiders have caught this season was in Week 6 against the Broncos, picking off Teddy Bridgewater three times.

"Earlier in the year, we felt like we had opportunities, we just didn't capture those opportunities," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "Now, you're seeing not as many opportunities have come up to make. I think some of that is [us] affecting the quarterback, working hand-in-hand in tighter coverage in those opportunities. Quarterbacks, we're seeing a lot more quick game. That's the big thing I think that we've seen the last couple weeks is just all the quick game we're seeing even out of the shotgun."

Practice Photos: Wednesday 12.1.21

The Raiders return to the practice field at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as they prepare for their Week 13 matchup against the Washington Football Team.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) pads and helmet during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) pads and helmet during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive backs coach Ron Milus during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive backs coach Ron Milus during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35), cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35), cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Javon Wims (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Javon Wims (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning A.J. Neibel during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning A.J. Neibel during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 90

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman P.J. Johnson (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman P.J. Johnson (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Carson Tinker (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Carson Tinker (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Carson Tinker (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Carson Tinker (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders linebackers huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 90

The Las Vegas Raiders linebackers huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (26) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (26) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle D.J. Fluker (69) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tackle D.J. Fluker (69) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milus during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milus during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and defensive end Gerri Green (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and defensive end Gerri Green (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1), wide receiver Zay Jones (7) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1), wide receiver Zay Jones (7) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
79 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
80 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
81 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
82 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
83 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
84 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
85 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
86 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
87 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
88 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
89 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia talks to the team in a huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
90 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia talks to the team in a huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: The defense will have to perform under the bright lights

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a couple of questions surrounding the Raiders' Thanksgiving meeting with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Can the Raiders right their wrongs from their divisional rivalry loss?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down several fan submitted suggestions of what the Raiders will need to get going in their game with the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What needs to be seen from Raiders to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards addresses what Raider Nation believes the team needs to do in order to pick up a divisional win this Sunday.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Who's going to be the biggest playmaker in the Meadowlands? 

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions regarding which Raiders will make the biggest impact against the Giants on Sunday.
news

Raiders Mailbag: The good, the bad and the ugly of the Raiders' season so far

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards goes over what Raider Nation has considered the highlights and low points of the season up to the bye week.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What will the defense have up their sleeves for Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few of Raider Nation's questions with the Philadelphia Eagles soaring into Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What will change to the gameplan under Rich Bisaccia, if anything?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions heading into the team's first game with Rich Bisaccia as interim head coach.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Stating the obvious, but offense must start faster vs. Bears

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions about how the Raiders offense will fare against the Chicago Bears this Sunday.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Will Josh Jacobs be able to suit up against the Chargers?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards addresses what Raider Nation wants to see out of the team in their first divisional game of the 2021 season.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How will the Raiders defense get after the Dolphins QB2?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few of Raider Nation's questions going into the Week 3 matchup against the 1-1 Miami Dolphins.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Can the Raiders' defensive line keep up the pressure in Pittsburgh?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers some questions regarding what to expect from the Silver and Black going into their first away game of the season.
Advertising