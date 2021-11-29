By the Numbers: When Derek Carr succeeds, the Silver and Black succeeds

394 yards of total offense, a passing touchdown, a 101.4 quarterback rating and another overtime victory for Derek Dallas Carr last Thursday.
Carr had another masterful primetime game on Thanksgiving Day in an overtime thriller against the Dallas Cowboys. It was estimated that over 38.5 million people tuned in to watch the Raiders' performance – the highest rated NFL regular season game in over 30 years. No. 4 helped elevate his team to their sixth win of the season, still keeping them in playoff contention with six games to play.
So far this season, the team has gone as far as their quarterback, and here are a few numbers from their Thanksgiving win to prove that argument.
6
Carr threw for 374 passing yards against the Cowboys, making it the sixth game of the season where Carr has thrown for over 300 yards. Additionally, the Raiders are undefeated in games this season in which Carr has surpassed the 300-yard mark.
51
Going into the Thanksgiving matchup, Carr was 63 yards away from breaking the threshold of 30,000 career passing yards, and surpassed the mark thanks to DeSean Jackson. The two connected on a 56-yard touchdown pass on their opening drive of the game.
This made him the 51st quarterback in NFL history to pass 30,000 career passing yards.
3,414
As of Nov. 29, Carr once again leads the league in passing yards on the season, with Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes trailing him. His 3,414 passing yards are aided by a 67.3 completion percentage and a 97.3 quarterback rating.
19.84
The Raiders quarterback also had a chance to show his secret speed against the Cowboys. Carr ripped off a 22-yard run in the third quarter, converting in a crucial third down situation. On that run, NFL Next Gen Stats calculated him going 19.84 miles per hour – the fastest run by a quarterback this season.
"Over the last couple years, I've run for a few first downs here and there, but that's probably one of the longer ones I have had in a while," Carr said after the game of the run. "After I ran, I looked over at Marcus [Mariota] and he just started laughing. I always call myself 'Carriota' and he gets a kick out of that one. Anytime I scramble in practice or in a game, I'll come up to him and be like, 'Carriota, bro,' and he'll laugh at me. Probably just to appease me. It felt good to be able to pick up that.
"They actually got tripped up, and I felt it. Honestly it was just experience at that point. I knew they were in the man coverage look on the backend and when that gain happened and they didn't have contain, I just took off."
3
After the Raiders defense got a stop in overtime, Carr led his offense down the field, resulting in a 29-yard game winning field goal by Daniel Carlson. This was Carr's third game-winning drive this season, and he's fourth in game-winning drives this season behind Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Ben Roethlisberger – two of those quarterbacks the Raiders have defeated this season.
134
The receiver that benefited the most from No. 4's big day was Hunter Renfrow.
After Darren Waller went out with an injury in the second quarter, Carr and Renfrow connected for some explosive plays. Renfrow recorded a career-high in receiving yards (134) and receptions (eight) against the Cowboys.
