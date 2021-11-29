By the Numbers: When Derek Carr succeeds, the Silver and Black succeeds

19.84

The Raiders quarterback also had a chance to show his secret speed against the Cowboys. Carr ripped off a 22-yard run in the third quarter, converting in a crucial third down situation. On that run, NFL Next Gen Stats calculated him going 19.84 miles per hour – the fastest run by a quarterback this season.

"Over the last couple years, I've run for a few first downs here and there, but that's probably one of the longer ones I have had in a while," Carr said after the game of the run. "After I ran, I looked over at Marcus [Mariota] and he just started laughing. I always call myself 'Carriota' and he gets a kick out of that one. Anytime I scramble in practice or in a game, I'll come up to him and be like, 'Carriota, bro,' and he'll laugh at me. Probably just to appease me. It felt good to be able to pick up that.