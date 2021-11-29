Derek Carr nominated for Week 12 FedEx Air Player of the Week

After another stellar performance, ﻿Derek Carr﻿ has been nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week – the third time this season the QB has been up for the honor.

Carr went 24-of-39 for 373 yards and one touchdown in Thursday's 36-33 OT victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He also tacked on a 22-yard rush for a first down in the third quarter.

"Over the last couple years, I've run for a few first downs here and there, but that's probably one of the longer ones I have had in a while," he said postgame. "After I ran, I looked over at Marcus [Mariota] and he just started laughing. I always call myself 'Carriota' and he gets a kick out of that one. Anytime I scramble in practice or in a game, I'll come up to him and be like, 'Carriota, bro,' and he'll laugh at me. Probably just to appease me. It felt good to be able to pick up that."

With his total 373 passing yards, Carr surpassed 30,000 career passing yards, becoming the fifth quarterback in league history to reach the mark within his first eight seasons.

FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in the name of the winning quarterback to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The other two nominees for the FedEx Air NFL Player of Week 6 are Dak Prescott and Mac Jones.