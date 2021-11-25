Derek Carr surpasses 30,000 career passing yards in Thanksgiving game vs. Cowboys

With 68 passing yards on the opening drive of Thursday's game vs. the Cowboys, Derek Carr has eclipsed 30,000 career passing yards, making him the fifth QB ever to reach the mark within his first eight seasons.

Others who have accomplished the feat include Peyton Manning, Dan Marino, Matt Ryan and Matthew Stafford.

No. 4 surpassed the goal with a 56-yard touchdown pass to newest Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

He is also just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to pass for 3,000 in each of his first eight seasons – a mark he reached last week against the Bengals – joining the likes of Russell Wilson, Cameron Newton and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.