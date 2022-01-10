The Raiders have played 'til the very end this season, no matter when the end would come

The legs of Josh Jacobs fueled the Raiders in the overtime period. Of his 132 rushing yards against the Chargers, 69 came in the overtime period. Coming into the season finale, Jacobs was suffering from a rib injury that had him listed as questionable. Yet there was nothing questionable about the way Jacobs played, and how he wanted to end the regular season.

"I told them, there's no way I don't play in this game – hurt or not," said Jacobs. "They were going to get everything out of me. So just how it played out was amazing, for real."

In OT, the Chargers would respond to Daniel Carlson﻿'s made field goal with one of their own that tied the game back up with 4:35 remaining. The ball was once again put in the hands of Jacobs to finish the Bolts off.

"When the four minutes came before overtime, I told them 'I'm the closer. That's what you brought me here for, let me close,'" continued Jacobs. "When we got the opportunity and they tied the game in overtime, I looked at Oly [offensive coordinator Greg Olson] and I said, 'It's time.' And we collectively came together. ... And we just made it happen."