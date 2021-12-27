Quick Snap: The Raiders' run attack gets the job done in home victory against Broncos

Running for days
The run attack for the Raiders was in full effect in the Raiders' 17-13 win over the Denver Broncos.
Josh Jacobs and Peyton Barber dominated the run game for the Silver and Black combining for 151 rushing yards and a touchdown Sunday afternoon. Jacobs' 129 rushing yards were a single game career-high for the third-year back.
Big day for the defensive line
The Raiders defense was injected with a shot of momentum late from No. 77.
Quinton Jefferson picked up a huge sack late in the fourth quarter to get the Broncos off the field on third down. It was Jefferson's fourth sack of the season, which is the most sacks he's had in a season in his six year NFL career.
