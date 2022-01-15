Two-Minute Drill: The Raiders have 30 minutes left to turn the wild-card game around

Be Great Two-Eight
The Raiders have continued to put the weight of the offense on their workhorse running back, and he's been carrying the weight pretty well in the first half.
Josh Jacobs made a few long runs, getting loose in the second quarter. His runs has helped put the Silver and Black in good field position a few times in the first half.
Jacobs' 64 rushing yards on the day is already more than the 37 he had against the Bengals Week 11.
Huge Play Zay
The biggest threat in the pass attack for the Silver and Black has been 'Big Play' Zay Jones.
Jones has made some crucial catches this season for the Raiders and has continued to make some this evening in Cincinnati. No. 7 ended the half as the Raiders' leading receiver with three catches, 44 yards and a spectacular touchdown grab to end the half.
The touchdown catch by Jones brought the game within one score with a half left to play.
A Chase ensuing
The defense will have to find a way to contain Ja'Marrr Chase in the second half.
The rookie sensation has fared much better this outing than he did the first time around against the Raiders, where he totaled three catches for 32 yards. Today, he's gone for 65 yards and four catches in the first half.
Veteran cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. has a great pass breakup on Chase in the end zone in the second quarter, but the Raiders defense collectively needs more plays on the wide receiver like that one to succeed.
Getting into motion
Along with stymieing Chase, time of possession and penalties have been the two greatest detriments to the Raiders in the first half.
The Silver and Black offense has had a difficult time staying on the field, as the Bengals have out-gained them by nearly three minutes in time of possession. Additionally, they've committed three pre-snap penalties with false starts. With the game still very much in reach, the Raiders need to settle down and play smart football.
