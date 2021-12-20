Two-Minute Drill: Raiders defense pitching a shutout through two

Dec 20, 2021 at 03:32 PM
Levi Edwards

DC is dealing early

Derek Carr was masterful on the first drive of the game, which resulted in seven for the Silver and Black.

The offense is clicking through the air against the stout Browns defense, and Carr came out the gate playing aggressive football with a perfect drive. The quarterback completed 7-of-7 passes, threw 77 yards and ended it with a precise fade in the end zone to Bryan Edwards﻿.

In the first half, Carr went 13-of-18 and threw for a total 108 yards.

Abram is rockin' 'n rollin' in Cleveland

Strong safety Johnathan Abram  is playing like his hair is on fire.

The third-year player has excelled in coverage and against the run so far against the Browns. What's been even more impressive is how he and the defense have been holding their own against two-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb, who only has 14 rushing yards through the first half.

Abram leads the team in total tackles (seven) in the first two quarters.

Defense making it tough for Mullens and Co.

The Cleveland Browns had to call on their third-string quarterback Nick Mullens for Monday's game amid a COVID-19 outbreak, and while he hasn't had a bad game by any stretch, the Raiders defense has done a great job of containing him and Pro Bowl RB Nick Chubb.

In the first half, Mullens mustered only 72 yards, and the Browns offense has been shut out. Raiders CB Brandon Facyson has racked up three pass deflections on Mullens as well.

Gameday Photos: Week 15 vs. Browns

View photos from the Raiders' Week 15 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Advertising