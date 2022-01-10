Two-Minute Drill: Tyron Johnson makes remarkable special teams play to set up Raiders touchdown

Jan 09, 2022 at 06:53 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Renfrow keeps it on 100

The Raiders took an early 10-0 lead with the Derek Carr and Hunter Renfrow connection that has worked wonders this season.

Renfrow hit a nasty double move on a Chargers defensive back to hit paydirt for the eighth time this year. That touchdown catch was also Renfrow's 100th reception on the season, making him the second Raiders receiver in franchise history to have at least 100 receptions in a single season.

Tyron Johnson revenge fumble

What set up Renfrow's touchdown was a dynamic play by Raiders wide receiver/returner Tyron Johnson﻿.

On a kickoff to the Chargers after a 24-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson﻿, Johnson – a former Charger – forced a fumble on the Bolts returner Andre Roberts. Divine Deablo recovered the ball, setting up the Raiders offense to drive 23 yards down the field for the touchdown.

If the Raiders find a way to pull this game out, this could be considered a defining moment.

Highs and lows of the Raiders defense

While the Raiders defense has been lit up with energy in the first half, their biggest concern has been getting off the field. The Chargers offense is currently 2-of-5 on third down conversions.

The defense so far has been spearheaded by Denzel Perryman﻿, who is leading the team in tackles with six total and broke the Raiders franchise record for tackles in a season.

