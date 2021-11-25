Two-Minute Drill: DeSean Jackson makes another one bite the dust

Waller questionable to return

Darren Waller has been the most targeted receiver for the Raiders and has two catches for 33 yards. However, he sustained a back and knee injury through the first half of the game. He was seen on the sideline getting some work on the bike to end the second quarter so it will be interesting to see if he will return for the second half. The offense sure could use the star tight end to help put this game away.