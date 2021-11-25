Two-Minute Drill: DeSean Jackson makes another one bite the dust

Nov 25, 2021 at 03:09 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

And another one gone, and another one gone

It only took three plays into the game for DeSean Jackson to get his first touchdown in the Silver and Black.

Derek Carr found the 34-year-old speedster deep for a 56-yard touchdown pass to put the Raiders up 7-0. Jackson and Carr both made history on this catch. It was Jackson's 34th career touchdown of 50+ yards, which is the second most in NFL history behind Jerry Rice. The pass also led Carr to eclipse the 30,000 passing yard mark for his career, the 51st quarterback to ever do so.

Multidimensional back

Josh Jacobs is back in his bag as the workhorse back he's been since he was drafted.

The Pro Bowler has been getting in the game on the ground and through the air. In the first half, Jacobs had 39 rushing yards with a touchdown, with 17 receiving yards tacked on.

Waller questionable to return

Darren Waller has been the most targeted receiver for the Raiders and has two catches for 33 yards. However, he sustained a back and knee injury through the first half of the game. He was seen on the sideline getting some work on the bike to end the second quarter so it will be interesting to see if he will return for the second half. The offense sure could use the star tight end to help put this game away.

Gameday Photos: Week 12 vs. Cowboys

View photos from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) to get open before passing for a 56-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) makes a 56-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) heads to the end zone on a 56-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Cooper Neill/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) heads through the end zone on a 56-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Cooper Neill/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) celebrate after connecting for a 56-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77), safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), center Andre James (68), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 22-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24), cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates with wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 56-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Cooper Neill/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with punter AJ Cole (6) after making a 56-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Related Content

news

Two-Minute Drill: Denzel Perryman getting after the Bengals receivers

The Raiders defense has been a help and a hinderance, with the Bengals leading 10-6 at halftime.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Find you a punter who can force a fumble

AJ Cole made a must-see play in the first half; the Raiders trail the Chiefs 17-7.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Hunter Renfrow looking slicker than wet paint 

The Raiders go into the locker room after the first half with a 13-10 lead over the New York Giants
news

Two-Minute Drill: Foster Moreau stepping up big on National TE Day

The tight end caught his second touchdown of the season, helping the Raiders lead the Eagles, 17-7, at the half.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Going deep to Henry Ruggs III becoming a common occurrence

The Raiders got the action going early Sunday and lead the Broncos, 17-7, at the half.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Derek Carr is trying to click with his offense

Carr has made some tough throws, but the Raiders are still down at halftime, 14-3.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Denzel Perryman, Darius Philon staying competitive against their former team 

The Raiders trail the Los Angeles Chargers, 21-0, at the half.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Casey Hayward Jr. injected the Raiders with life

The Raiders are hanging on against the Miami Dolphins, trailing 14-12 at the end of first half.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Raiders defensive line wreaking havoc against Ben Roethlisberger

The Raiders defense has been holding up their end of the bargain so far to the tune of a 9-7 halftime lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Maxx Crosby is putting on a show

The defensive end is excelling against the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener, as the Raiders trail 14-10.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Nate Hobbs playing pivotal role for Raiders defense

Notable observations from the first half of the Silver and Black's second preseason game vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
