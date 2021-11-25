Two-Minute Drill: DeSean Jackson makes another one bite the dust

And another one gone, and another one gone
It only took three plays into the game for DeSean Jackson to get his first touchdown in the Silver and Black.
Derek Carr found the 34-year-old speedster deep for a 56-yard touchdown pass to put the Raiders up 7-0. Jackson and Carr both made history on this catch. It was Jackson's 34th career touchdown of 50+ yards, which is the second most in NFL history behind Jerry Rice. The pass also led Carr to eclipse the 30,000 passing yard mark for his career, the 51st quarterback to ever do so.
Multidimensional back
Josh Jacobs is back in his bag as the workhorse back he's been since he was drafted.
The Pro Bowler has been getting in the game on the ground and through the air. In the first half, Jacobs had 39 rushing yards with a touchdown, with 17 receiving yards tacked on.
Waller questionable to return
Darren Waller has been the most targeted receiver for the Raiders and has two catches for 33 yards. However, he sustained a back and knee injury through the first half of the game. He was seen on the sideline getting some work on the bike to end the second quarter so it will be interesting to see if he will return for the second half. The offense sure could use the star tight end to help put this game away.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.