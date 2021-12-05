Two-Minute Drill: Hunter Renfrow took command in the first half

Tough day for the offense:
Throughout the first half against Washington, the Raiders have had some decent drives, but have been unable to get into scoring territory. The Washington Football Team's defense has limited explosive plays – with the Silver and Black converting on only twice on third downs in the first half.
The spotlight performance on offense so far has come from Hunter Renfrow. With his college head coach Dabo Swinney in attendance, Renfrow has caught five passes for 32 yards. Derek Carr has been limited by Washington's defense and has thrown for 80 passing yards.
Expect for Renfrow's volume of production to stay high with Darren Waller and Kenyan Drake out.
First NFL sack in first NFL game
The Raiders' third-round 2021 draft pick has properly introduced himself to the Nation.
Rookie Malcolm Koonce from Buffalo made his regular season debut today, in relief for Carl Nassib who was ruled out Friday with a knee injury. Koonce, a speedy edge rusher, may get his number called a bit more in the future, after he racked up his first NFL sack on Taylor Heinicke in the second quarter. The sack resulted in a Washington Football Team punt.
Big half for Gibson
The Raiders defense has had a difficult time stopping the run this afternoon. In the first half, they allowed 65 yards on 12 carries to Antonio Gibson. The running back from Memphis has seen a lot of action in Allegiant Stadium with backup running back J. D. McKissic out.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 13 matchup against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.