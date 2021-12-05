Two-Minute Drill: Hunter Renfrow took command in the first half

Dec 05, 2021 at 02:32 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Tough day for the offense:

Throughout the first half against Washington, the Raiders have had some decent drives, but have been unable to get into scoring territory. The Washington Football Team's defense has limited explosive plays – with the Silver and Black converting on only twice on third downs in the first half.

The spotlight performance on offense so far has come from Hunter Renfrow. With his college head coach Dabo Swinney in attendance, Renfrow has caught five passes for 32 yards. Derek Carr has been limited by Washington's defense and has thrown for 80 passing yards.

Expect for Renfrow's volume of production to stay high with Darren Waller and Kenyan Drake out.

First NFL sack in first NFL game

The Raiders' third-round 2021 draft pick has properly introduced himself to the Nation.

Rookie Malcolm Koonce from Buffalo made his regular season debut today, in relief for Carl Nassib who was ruled out Friday with a knee injury. Koonce, a speedy edge rusher, may get his number called a bit more in the future, after he racked up his first NFL sack on Taylor Heinicke in the second quarter. The sack resulted in a Washington Football Team punt.

Big half for Gibson

The Raiders defense has had a difficult time stopping the run this afternoon. In the first half, they allowed 65 yards on 12 carries to Antonio Gibson. The running back from Memphis has seen a lot of action in Allegiant Stadium with backup running back J. D. McKissic out.

Gameday Photos: Week 13 vs. Washington

View photos from the Raiders' Week 13 matchup against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 24

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 24

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 24

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 24

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 24

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 24

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 24

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 24

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 24

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 24

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 24

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 24

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 24

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 24

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 24

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 24

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 24

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 24

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 24

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 24

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 24

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 24

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 24

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 24

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Two-Minute Drill: DeSean Jackson makes another one bite the dust

The Raiders go into halftime with a 17-13 lead on the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Denzel Perryman getting after the Bengals receivers

The Raiders defense has been a help and a hinderance, with the Bengals leading 10-6 at halftime.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Find you a punter who can force a fumble

AJ Cole made a must-see play in the first half; the Raiders trail the Chiefs 17-7.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Hunter Renfrow looking slicker than wet paint 

The Raiders go into the locker room after the first half with a 13-10 lead over the New York Giants
news

Two-Minute Drill: Foster Moreau stepping up big on National TE Day

The tight end caught his second touchdown of the season, helping the Raiders lead the Eagles, 17-7, at the half.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Going deep to Henry Ruggs III becoming a common occurrence

The Raiders got the action going early Sunday and lead the Broncos, 17-7, at the half.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Derek Carr is trying to click with his offense

Carr has made some tough throws, but the Raiders are still down at halftime, 14-3.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Denzel Perryman, Darius Philon staying competitive against their former team 

The Raiders trail the Los Angeles Chargers, 21-0, at the half.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Casey Hayward Jr. injected the Raiders with life

The Raiders are hanging on against the Miami Dolphins, trailing 14-12 at the end of first half.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Raiders defensive line wreaking havoc against Ben Roethlisberger

The Raiders defense has been holding up their end of the bargain so far to the tune of a 9-7 halftime lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Maxx Crosby is putting on a show

The defensive end is excelling against the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener, as the Raiders trail 14-10.
Advertising