Two-Minute Drill: Denzel Perryman getting after the Bengals receivers

Nov 21, 2021 at 02:27 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Silver and Black answer first

The biggest highlight of the game for the Raiders came from star edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue﻿.

On the Bengals' first offensive possession, he forced a fumble on his seventh sack of the season. The fumble was recovered by safety Dallin Leavitt and returned for 30 yards. The turnover resulted in a 26-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson to put the first points on the board in the game.

A tackling machine

﻿Denzel Perryman﻿ has been in the right place at the right time most of the first half.

The Raiders linebacker came into Sunday's game as the leading tackler for the Raiders, and hasn't let up. In the first half, No. 52 had seven total tackles and five solo tackles – leading all players in the game so far.

Feed 83 the rock

When Derek Carr gets the ball in Darren Waller﻿'s hands, good things happen.

Through the first half, Waller already had more receiving yards than he did in last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Carr and Waller connected four times for 52 yards in the first half.

The offense has been somewhat stagnant, but with Waller finding ways to create separation, he's due for some more catches and possibly a touchdown in the second half.

Stay grounded

So far this season, penalties by the Raiders offense has hurt them. However, today it's been on the defensive side of the ball.

The Raiders committed three costly turnovers in the first half, all on third downs. There were two unsportsmanlike conduct flags on Yannick Ngakoue and Brandon Facyson﻿, as well as a neutral zone infraction by Quinton Jefferson﻿.

The Bengals offense ended up scoring on both drives where the penalties occurred. With the game still in reach, the Raiders defense will have to play more disciplined and clean football in the second half, which they have the majority of this season.

