How Zay Jones, Hunter Renfrow stole the show in Indianapolis

The duo combined for nearly 200 receiving yards and 15 catches. Jones had a career-high 120 receiving yards; since becoming the Raiders starting wideout in Week 9, he's compiled 404 receiving yards and 36 catches.

"I think the patience of what I had to go through, the patience of what I had to endure. Work while you wait and an opportunity came for me," Jones said about his journey leading into his career game Sunday afternoon. "Just trying to seize it, seize the most of it. I think that's what happened tonight. But credit to the guys around me because they make it possible for me to be able to have a night like I did tonight. The offensive line, obviously Derek, Foster [Moreau] and the tight ends blocking, [Josh] Jacobs and the guys selling the fakes, other guys running routes for me to be able to get open.

"A complete team effort. I'm excited. Just a fantastic night for myself and for this team and especially for our fans – because they've been through a lot to as well."

Renfrow added on to his career season with 76 yards on seven catches and a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth. The slot receiver also secured a crucial first down late in the game to put the Raiders in field goal position for Daniel Carlson to win the game.