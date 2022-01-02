How Zay Jones, Hunter Renfrow stole the show in Indianapolis

Jan 02, 2022 at 03:01 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Derek Carr has had to make the most out of the options given to him during this season.

Injuries and unforeseen circumstances have led to a very different looking receiving corps than he had to start the season. But regardless of the interchanging parts around him, the Raiders nailed down their third straight win with the playoffs on the horizon in large part to No. 4.

And Carr can be thankful for Zay Jones and Hunter Renfrow this Sunday.

The two receivers' remarkable performances in Indianapolis were instrumental in pulling out the victory against the 9-7 Colts. Despite two interceptions, Carr stayed poised throughout the game and bounced back in the fourth quarter with some huge throws to Jones and Renfrow.

"He makes big plays in big situations and he's done it his whole career," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said of Renfrow after the game. "He did it at Clemson and now he's doing it in the National Football League. I can't say enough about the chemistry between him and Derek, and his ability to understand the field and get himself in open positions, regardless if we're creating or it's on time."

"Again, Zay I thought put himself in position to make some big plays today. Stayed on his feet and got us some first downs," continued Bisaccia. "A credit to those guys – the way in which they just kept battling and battling and battling. You just can't say enough about it."

Related Links

The duo combined for nearly 200 receiving yards and 15 catches. Jones had a career-high 120 receiving yards; since becoming the Raiders starting wideout in Week 9, he's compiled 404 receiving yards and 36 catches.

"I think the patience of what I had to go through, the patience of what I had to endure. Work while you wait and an opportunity came for me," Jones said about his journey leading into his career game Sunday afternoon. "Just trying to seize it, seize the most of it. I think that's what happened tonight. But credit to the guys around me because they make it possible for me to be able to have a night like I did tonight. The offensive line, obviously Derek, Foster [Moreau] and the tight ends blocking, [Josh] Jacobs and the guys selling the fakes, other guys running routes for me to be able to get open.

"A complete team effort. I'm excited. Just a fantastic night for myself and for this team and especially for our fans – because they've been through a lot to as well."

Renfrow added on to his career season with 76 yards on seven catches and a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth. The slot receiver also secured a crucial first down late in the game to put the Raiders in field goal position for Daniel Carlson to win the game.

The third-year receiver has had a breakout season for the Raiders – leading the team in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and receptions. In the win against the Colts, he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark and is one away from the 100-catch mark for the season. Renfrow is five catches away from breaking the record for the most receptions in a single season for a Raiders wide receiver (104).

"I never really gauged my success off of yards or catches or anything like that. But I'm not going to lie to you, it did seem out of the realm of possibility coming in as a rookie," Renfrow said regarding his standout season. "I never had 600 yards in college, so I just wanted to go out there and be the best receiver I could be and give ourselves a chance to win. ... Hopefully we have a good game next week and keep it going."

All the adversity the Raiders have battled this season will seemingly come to a head next week. The Raiders will be playing their divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, for their regular-season finale. With a win secured at home, the Raiders will make their first postseason appearance since 2016.

But for now, the Raiders should take a little time to enjoy another last-second win in what has been an unbelievable season.

Gameday Photos: Week 17 vs. Colts

View photos from the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
1 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
2 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
3 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
4 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
5 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
6 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
7 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
8 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
9 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
10 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
11 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
12 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
13 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
14 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
15 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
16 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
17 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
18 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
19 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
20 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
21 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
22 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
23 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
24 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
25 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 47-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
26 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 47-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
27 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
28 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
29 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
30 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
31 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
32 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
33 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
34 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
35 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
36 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
37 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
38 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
39 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
40 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
41 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
42 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
43 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
44 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
45 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 44-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
46 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 44-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
47 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
48 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
49 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
50 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
51 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
52 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
53 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
54 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
55 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
56 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
57 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
58 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
59 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
60 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
61 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
62 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
63 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
64 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
65 / 101

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
66 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
67 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
68 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
69 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
70 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
71 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
72 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
73 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
74 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
75 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
76 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
77 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
78 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
79 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
80 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
81 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
82 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
83 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrate after connecting for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
84 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrate after connecting for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
85 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
86 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
87 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
88 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
89 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
90 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
91 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
92 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
93 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
94 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
95 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
96 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
97 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
98 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 33-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
99 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 33-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a game-winning 33-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
100 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a game-winning 33-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with punter AJ Cole (6) after kicking a game-winning 33-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
101 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with punter AJ Cole (6) after kicking a game-winning 33-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Snap: It once again came down to Daniel Carlson

Carlson knocked in a 33-yard field goal to give the Silver and Black the 23-20 road win over the Colts.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Another good start from Hunter Renfrow

The Raiders are going into the locker room at halftime with a slim 13-10 lead over the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Josh Jacobs has demanded excellence from his team, and they've gotten it from him in return

The Raiders' workhorse running back was clicking against the Denver Broncos with one of his best performances of the season in the win.
news

Quick Snap: The Raiders' run attack gets the job done in home victory against Broncos

The Raiders secured a much-needed 17-13 win against their divisional rival.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Maxx Crosby showing up and showing out early against Denver

Madd Maxx is steering the Raiders defense, as the Silver and Black trail the Broncos 13-7 going into halftime.
news

Daniel Carlson shows once again he's one of the NFL's most clutch performers

His latest game-winner, a 48-yard FG in Cleveland, is just another example of his success in crucial situations.
news

Quick Snap: Daniel Carlson drills another walk-off field goal to win it

The Raiders get back to .500 with a 16-14 win over the Cleveland Browns.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Raiders defense pitching a shutout through two

Meanwhile, Derek Carr got after the Browns secondary early to get the Silver and Black in the end zone.
news

Derek Carr hits another milestone with fourth consecutive 4,000 passing yard season

No. 4 is the only quarterback in franchise history to reach the feat.
news

Hunter Renfrow shines despite gloomy divisional loss to Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver hauled in a career-high 13 catches on a day in which little went right for the Silver and Black.
news

Quick Snap: Malcolm Koonce has taken little time to make big plays

The Raiders rack up three sacks in a 48-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Advertising