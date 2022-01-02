Quick Snap: It once again came down to Daniel Carlson

He did it again
It could be argued that Daniel Carlson is the most clutch player on the Raiders roster.
In a much-needed win on the road to keep their playoff hopes alive, Carlson nailed another game-winning kick that sealed a 23-20 win over Indianapolis. The Raiders got into field goal range in part to a 24-yard catch by Hunter Renfrow, leading the way for Carlson to knock down the 33-yarder as time expired.
The Raiders' starting placekicker is now at four game-winning field goals on the season.
Big Play Zay
Zay Jones wrecked havoc on the Colts secondary. This has been a common theme for Jones the past several weeks, as he's having his best season as a Raider.
Jones had a career day in Indianapolis, with 120 receiving yards. To go along with the over 100-yard performance, he added a whooping eight catches in Sunday's victory.
Huge piece to the defensive puzzle
Yannick Ngakoue, like he has all season, made his presence felt in Indianapolis.
Ngakoue recorded his 10th sack of the season in the third quarter. With that sack, he became the third Raider since 2015 to have double-digit sacks in a season – Khalil Mac and teammate Maxx Crosby. It's also Ngakoue's second double-digit sack season of his career.
