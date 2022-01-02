Quick Snap: It once again came down to Daniel Carlson

Jan 02, 2022 at 01:11 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

He did it again

It could be argued that Daniel Carlson is the most clutch player on the Raiders roster.

In a much-needed win on the road to keep their playoff hopes alive, Carlson nailed another game-winning kick that sealed a 23-20 win over Indianapolis. The Raiders got into field goal range in part to a 24-yard catch by Hunter Renfrow﻿, leading the way for Carlson to knock down the 33-yarder as time expired.

The Raiders' starting placekicker is now at four game-winning field goals on the season.

Big Play Zay

Zay Jones wrecked havoc on the Colts secondary. This has been a common theme for Jones the past several weeks, as he's having his best season as a Raider.

Jones had a career day in Indianapolis, with 120 receiving yards. To go along with the over 100-yard performance, he added a whooping eight catches in Sunday's victory.

Huge piece to the defensive puzzle

Yannick Ngakoue﻿, like he has all season, made his presence felt in Indianapolis.

Ngakoue recorded his 10th sack of the season in the third quarter. With that sack, he became the third Raider since 2015 to have double-digit sacks in a season – Khalil Mac and teammate Maxx Crosby﻿. It's also Ngakoue's second double-digit sack season of his career.

Gameday Photos: Week 17 vs. Colts

View photos from the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 47-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 44-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrate after connecting for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 33-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a game-winning 33-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with punter AJ Cole (6) after kicking a game-winning 33-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

