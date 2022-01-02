Hunter Renfrow passes 1,000 receiving yards on the season

Renfrow has been having a career year and headed into Sunday's game totaling 89 receptions, three consecutive games over 100 receiving yards and five touchdowns scored.

"He's very unique what he does for us in the slot and how he gets himself ready to go and the way he runs routes," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said of Renfrow on Wednesday. "He's extremely smart. He's a high school quarterback, he's a coach's kid. So, he's a coach on the field and can't say enough about Hunter and the way he prepares and then certainly the way in which he goes out there and plays.

"I just feel like it's the way he practices as well. So, if you see him in practice and then you get a chance to see him in the game, you're not surprised in any way. That's Hunter Renfrow. So, yes, he's on a historic pace, but I know he'd give it all up to just have this opportunity to keep playing and have an opportunity to win games."

Last week, Renfrow became the third receiver in franchise history to reach the 90 reception mark in a single season, joining Hall of Famers Tim Brown and Jerry Rice. He is on pace to the become the second Raiders wide receiver with 100 catches in a season, alongside Brown (104).