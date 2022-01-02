A veteran influence for Miller during his rookie year was Donald Penn. Miller's arrival to the Raiders was not easy for Penn – as they both played the position. Miller was perceived to be Penn's replacement at the position despite Penn coming off his third Pro Bowl selection the previous season. But ever the professional, Penn moved over to right tackle as Miller got the start on the left side and did what he could in his 12th NFL season to guide Miller on his path of becoming the future of the offensive line.

"For him to go out there and play the whole season as a rookie is tough," Penn said. "He was thrown right into the fire, but I feel like sometimes it works out in the long run because look at him now, he's playing great. He's playing great football so he learned a lot in that first year."

"I thought he just had to get a little bigger, get a little stronger," continued Penn. "He was coming from college and I feel like every offensive lineman has to do that. But I felt like Kolton had to get a little bigger, a little stronger. Kolton was kind of like a robot. He was real technically sound and everything was the same. I used to tell him, 'You've got to switch stuff up now in this league' because people are going to adapt if you keep on doing the same thing, especially as a tackle. … I used to tell him to relax and make it look smooth, and now I'm watching him, and everything looks fluent. His run blocking is superb, and he's even showing some more nastiness.

"Kolton is a quiet leader."

Miller and his offensive line teammates have had their share of moments in 2021. The unit has produced five games over 100 rushing yards and six games over 300 passing yards. In a season with its share of adversity, Miller has made it a goal to "not get too high or get too low," and that consistency is what he's most proud of this season.

"You've really got to live in the moment, and that's the tricky thing with linemen," said Miller. "You have to do your job every down, every play and be consistently good. The last play doesn't matter; what really matters is the next play. Just being able to do your job over and over. And you stack the plays up stack the games up. I'm still trying to do that, it's definitely not easy. I'm just taking pride in what I do and what we do as an O-line.