The 40th Anniversary of Super Bowl XVIII | Act 1: The climb back up

Act 1: The climb back up
By Levi Edwards | Digital Team Reporter
January 22, 2024, marks the 40th anniversary of the Los Angeles Raiders' 38-9 win over the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII. It was the Silver and Black's third World Championship of Professional Football and the largest margin of victory in Super Bowl history up to that point.
The 1983 Raiders boasted a roster of top-notch athletes with personalities to match. Two men who played pivotal roles over the course of the season were quarterback Jim Plunkett and Hall of Fame cornerback Mike Haynes.
Upon their separate arrivals to the Silver and Black, it didn't take long for the two to be embraced by the locker room and the state of California. Plunkett is a San Jose native and Stanford University's lone Heisman Trophy winner. Haynes grew up in Los Angeles, California, feeling right at home on Sundays at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Through the lenses of the two legends, this is the story behind the Super Bowl XVIII triumph.