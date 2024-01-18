The 40th Anniversary of Super Bowl XVIII | Act 1: The climb back up

The Raiders went on to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. As for Haynes, his team couldn't sustain success. The Patriots made two more playoff appearances, not getting past the Divisional Round in either.

The Patriots star cornerback racked up six Pro Bowl selections within his first seven seasons, but felt he wasn't getting compensated his true value.

"When I was trying to hold out for more money, people didn't understand what was really going on," Haynes reflected. "But at the time, defensive back was the second-lowest paid position in football. The only players that made less than defensive backs were kickers. But I was a first-round pick, I loved to play. I wasn't going to do anything to hurt the team, but I also didn't want to get taken advantage of.

"I couldn't be one of the best players on the defense but be the lowest paid player on the defense. That didn't make any sense to me."

It didn't make any sense to the Los Angeles Raiders either, who acquired Haynes while he was holding out during the 1983 season. His contract was awarded to them in a settlement that gave the Patriots two first-round picks.

The move to the Silver and Black was a bit of an ironic homecoming for Haynes. He grew up in Los Angeles and was excited to play close to family, but the Raiders were one of his most begrudged opponents in his NFL career, dating back to that playoff defeat his rookie year.

But all those past emotions went out the window with one phone call.

"It wasn't a general manager or coach calling me, it was Al Davis himself. His first question was, 'What do you think about playing for the Raiders?' When he asked that, it changed everything. I said, 'Mr. Davis, I would love to play for the Raiders.' He said, 'OK, I'll see if I can get you.'