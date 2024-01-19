The 40th Anniversary of Super Bowl XVIII | Act 2: Hollywood Swinging

After their loss to Washington, the Raiders nabbed five more wins, but were swept by the AFC West rival Seattle Seahawks. The defense had allowed nearly 37 points a game in those three losses. The Raiders sat at an 8-3 record when Mike Haynes suited up in the Silver and Black for the first time.

The expectations were that Haynes could step in and be an x-factor to take the defense over the top. Coming to the Raiders was not only a homecoming back to Los Angeles, but a reunion with defensive coordinator Charlie Sumner, who was his beloved defensive backs coach for three seasons in New England.

The pieces were certainly clicking in place around Haynes, starting with an unworldly defensive line that included Long, rookie Greg Townsend and All-Pro edge rusher Lyle Alzado. Haynes also had the 1980 Defensive Player of the Year Lester Hayes opposite him at outside cornerback, Pro Bowl free safety Vann McElroy, "Red Right 88" hero Mike Davis at strong safety plus Hall of Famer Willie Brown coaching the secondary.

Hayes and Haynes quickly formed a friendship and respect for each other, with Haynes crediting his teammates as having a significant impact on his study habits and adjustment to the Silver and Black.

"They looked like they were a pretty good team," Haynes said, recalling his initial thoughts of the Raiders. "But the personality and culture were completely different between the Raiders' culture and the Patriots' culture. I had to change my mindset."

His mindset quickly shifted to one of a more brash, aggressive and team-oriented spirit. Haynes described his former Patriots team as a quieter unit, with off-the-field bonding coming in the shape of Thursday night bible studies. A few months later, Haynes now found himself unwinding with his new teammates over a few beers at Pancho's in Manhattan Beach.

"I wasn't used to doing that, so I was thinking, 'I ain't going,'" Haynes said with a laugh. "They would say, 'Mike, you coming?' and I'd go, 'I don't know, man.' And then one day, they stopped me and said to me, 'Mike, you got to go.'

"I went and then I understood what it was all about. It was about bringing the guys together and playing for each other. I wasn't playing for me; I was playing for them, and they were playing for me. That's when I realized what was really special about the Raiders."

In Haynes' first Raiders game against the Buffalo Bills, the defense forced three turnovers in the 27-24 victory.

"Having a guy like Mike Haynes join the team was a tremendous asset for our defense in particular and our team overall," said Plunkett. "Now all of a sudden, we're getting turnovers and we're getting good field position off of those turnovers. It made our job easier, offensively."