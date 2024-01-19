The 40th Anniversary of Super Bowl XVIII
Act 2: Hollywood Swinging
By Levi Edwards | Digital Team Reporter
January 22, 2024, marks the 40th anniversary of the Los Angeles Raiders' 38-9 win over the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII. It was the Silver and Black's third World Championship of Professional Football and the largest margin of victory in Super Bowl history up to that point.
Through the lenses of Jim Plunkett and Mike Haynes, this is the story behind the Super Bowl XVIII triumph.
By the summer of 1983, Los Angeles had seemingly become Sports Capital, USA.
The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off their second straight NBA Finals appearance led by captivating superstars Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The UCLA Bruins football team was the Pac-10 Champion and Rose Bowl victors over Michigan. The Los Angeles Dodgers were also a couple of seasons removed from winning their fifth World Series crown in 1981.
Another historic franchise joined the City of Angels in 1982 – the Raiders. After winning a notorious lawsuit against the NFL, AL Davis and his team packed their bags for the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, instantly winning the city over with their arrival.
"It's a large, diverse city, it was a 90-something thousand seat stadium. It was huge," Plunkett said of the transition from the Oakland Coliseum to L.A. "That stadium was hard to fill, but once we got there, fans filled it. It was quite exciting to see that many people in a stadium because it really was huge. It was a tremendous place to be."