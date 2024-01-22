The 40th Anniversary of Super Bowl XVIII | Act 3: The crowning moment

January 22, 1984. Super Bowl XVIII at Tampa Stadium.

Despite going 12-4 in the regular season and winning their two playoff games by at least two scores, the Los Angeles Raiders were still the underdogs.

On the field before the game, Haynes felt an aura of arrogance coming from Washington's sideline as they warmed up on the field. A feeling he described as disrespect, as he watched Washington laugh and joke with a sense of assurance and lack of urgency heading into kickoff.

Quite frankly, Haynes believed Washington thought they already had the game in the bag.

"I had never seen a team with more confidence than they had that day," said Haynes. "Every team that we played had respect for us, and you could tell they respected us by the way they ran around the field and spoke to us. Not the Redskins.

"When we went back in the locker room [before kickoff] I said, 'Look, you better have your game face on from jump street because these guys have no respect for us. We're going to have to bring our A-game from the gate.' Everyone was onboard. They had realized the same thing."

What transpired over the course of four quarters is one of the greatest defensive showings in Super Bowl history. The Raiders jumped out to a 21-3 lead at halftime, with two touchdowns coming from a Derrick Jensen blocked punt and recovery in the end zone plus a pick-six by linebacker Jack Squirek shortly before the half.

Theismann was sacked six times and completed just 45.7 percent of his throws. The icing on the cake was Haynes catching a garbage time interception.