The 40th Anniversary of Super Bowl XVIII
Act 3: The crowning moment
By Levi Edwards | Digital Team Reporter
January 22, 2024, marks the 40th anniversary of the Los Angeles Raiders' 38-9 win over the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII. It was the Silver and Black's third World Championship of Professional Football and the largest margin of victory in Super Bowl history up to that point.
Through the lenses of Jim Plunkett and Mike Haynes, this is the story behind the Super Bowl XVIII triumph.
On New Year's Day 1984, the Raiders steamrolled the Pittsburgh Steelers, 38-10, in the Divisional Round. With over 90,000 fans packed into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Silver and Black totaled over 400 yards of offense, plus two turnovers and five sacks from the defense.
A new, yet familiar, challenge awaited in the AFC Championship against the Seattle Seahawks. Throughout 1983, the Seahawks frankly had the Raiders' number. In the two regular season losses to their AFC West foe, the Silver and Black were outscored 72-57.
The Seahawks' high-octane offense was led by quarterback Dave Krieg, who took over as the starter for Pro Bowler Jim Zorn after Week 8. Krieg finished the season with a 5-3 record and 20 total touchdowns.
The top dog in their passing game was eventual Hall of Fame receiver Steve Largent. He'd just completed his fifth career season of over 1,000 receiving yards. Largent had put a bit of fear in the Raiders secondary, averaging nearly 70 receiving yards a game against the franchise up to that point in his career.
"I didn't have that fear," said Mike Haynes, recalling his emotions ahead of his first game against Seattle as a Raider. "I had huge confidence. I knew I could cover him, and I wasn't afraid to cover him. I said to [my teammates], 'All I need is help' and that help comes from the pass rush. If you give that guy [Krieg] all day to throw the football, it's going to be a tough day. But if you put pressure on that quarterback and he's afraid to stand in the pocket, that's helping me and my coverage on these other guys."