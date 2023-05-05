The 8th Round: How Sam Webb and Luke Masterson carved out a place in the NFL

Webb was one of two Division II players to receive an invitation to the 2022 NFL Combine. In Indianapolis, he recorded a 4.48 40-yard dash and totaled 14 reps on bench press. Despite his successful pre-draft showing, he knew going undrafted was still a reality.

He spoke with several teams throughout the draft process, but said the Raiders seemed to show the most interest in his abilities of any team. While still knowing he could potentially be drafted by another squad, he already made the decision in his mind to sign with the Silver and Black if he went undrafted.

After seven rounds and no calls, Webb signed his UDFA deal with Las Vegas. Rookie minicamp was his first chance to prove he could compete at the next level.

"It was like restarting all over again," Webb said. "When I got here, I was just trying to follow and see what is supposed to be done and what is expected of me. Because it's different coming from a college where I was an older guy. I had seniority [in college], and it was just way different. Now I'm at the bottom of the totem pole."

"I think the Raiders organization had a lot of patience with me coming in, understanding where I came from. But for me, it was just adjusting to the pro life."

Webb labeled Duron Harmon and Maxx Crosby as teammates who helped him adjust to the pros. Making plays throughout Training Camp and preseason was the perfect opportunity for him to make a lasting impression on the coaching staff. After four preseason games, he was tied as the team's leader in solo tackles (13) and pass deflections (two).

After making the 53-man roster, the realization of being an NFL player didn't quite don on him until he walked up to his locker before his first NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers in SoFi Stadium.

"Seeing my jersey on the pads with my last name and my number, that I've always worn. … It was my most emotional moment."

As an undrafted rookie, Webb played in all 17 games in 2022 which included three starts at cornerback. He finished the season with 26 solo tackles, three pass deflections and a forced fumble.

"To see one of your guys go out there and live out his dream, I'm incredibly proud of the young man – his story, his journey and what he was able to do," Richter said.

"His overall personality and mindset: He's a guy that's going to come in, understand his role and do the things he needs to do and just be the quintessential professional. … He got his opportunity and I think he seized every last bit of that and set himself up to be a pro."

Despite the trials and tribulations he overcame, Webb recognizes he's far from a finished product. Going into his second season, he's putting a lot of pressure on himself to take his game to another level.

"People don't look at me and say, 'Oh Sam went to whatever school.' They look at me and say, 'Oh you're 6-foot-1 and play corner in the league?' So to me, yeah I'm going to keep that chip on my shoulder but that's just natural. Especially coming from where I came from. And to me, I'm only getting better.