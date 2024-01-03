More Is Required: Maxx Crosby's method to the madness

Maxx Crosby loves football

A historian of the game from an early age, Maxx remembers grabbing local newspapers to peruse the daily sports sections since he could read. He collected trading cards to keep with his favorite players statistics. The EA Sports Madden video game series was a staple in their household.

He started playing football in Michigan, and it became the one thing that stayed constant as he adjusted to life in Colleyville. Lucky for him, football damn near runs the state of Texas.

"Honestly, since I've been playing football, I don't think I've ever had a group of guys as close as we were," he said of his Colleyville Heritage High School teammates. "We're all from the same areas, played [together] in middle school, played all the way through high school together. That just kind of embodies what Colleyville is about.

"It's just like a bunch of cultures put in one. And that's what I loved about Texas so much. They're just a bunch of people coming together for one common goal."

Maxx began to emerge in the Texas football ranks as an outside linebacker. After initially playing middle linebacker, a growth spurt and added muscle mass helped him switch from middle linebacker to the edge rusher he is now. This time is also when Maxx realized he could go from being a serviceable high school player to a Division I college athlete.

But it was still a longshot to earn a football scholarship.

Considering his senior season at Colleyville Heritage High School was his best to date, he wasn't on too many scouts' radars. According to Myles, if Maxx hadn't landed an offer, he was looking into attending school in pursuit of becoming a sports broadcaster.

Maxx and a few friends attended a football camp during the spring of his 12th grade year put on by Eastern Michigan University. While showcasing his edge rushing abilities, he took a few snaps at tight end – open to making the position change if it meant getting to play at the collegiate level.

Eastern Michigan's defensive coordinator Brad McCaslin was intrigued by the potential he saw in the young player. Word got back to head coach Chris Creighton, who extended Maxx an offer – the only college offer he would get.

Creighton's introduction to the true determination of the "skinny, 6-foot-5 guy" was on the scout team that next fall. He remembers Maxx going up against their starting tackle Andrew Wylie, who now plays for the Washington Commanders. When Maxx started giving Wylie a run for his money daily in practice, Creighton started to believe a star was being born in front of his own eyes.

"He was just relentless," Creighton said. "That's not something he just turns on and off, he's that way. He just goes. You can try to train that, you can demand it, but some guys just have that in their spirit."

EMU and Creighton's guidance left a lasting imprint on Crosby, who recently returned to the university to announce a $1 million donation to the athletic department. With the donation, the Eagles' football field will bear his name: Maxx Crosby Field at Rynearson Stadium.

"I think he's going to achieve his goal of being the best to ever play the defensive end position," Creighton said. "He's convinced me of that. I still think him coming out and telling the whole world about his battle with alcohol. The stand that he's taking and the impact he's making on so many lives with that will always be the No. 1 thing of how I remember Maxx.