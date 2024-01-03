More Is Required: Maxx Crosby's method to the madness
By Levi Edwards | Digital Team Reporter
Welcome: Beware of Big Ass Dogs
This was my introduction to Maxx Crosby's world from the doormat to his Henderson, Nevada, home. The Pro Bowl edge rusher stood outside on a Thursday afternoon following an offseason workout at the Raiders practice facility.
A Polaris Slingshot, a custom burnt orange Porsche Cayenne and a two-toned black and gray Rolls Royce Phantom sat in the driveway.
It felt like the beginning to an episode of "MTV Cribs."
As he ushered me through the front door, I noticed a mini movie theatre off to the right with room enough for roughly four or five people to sit.
Crosby doesn't watch to many movies in that room, but instead uses it to watch practice and game film.
The house opens up to a dining room, kitchen and empty wine cellar. He joked about the house coming with the latter feature, considering it lacks any use. Crosby has been sober for over three years now after completing a recovery program ahead of his second NFL season. His sobriety date, March 11, 2020, is tattooed on his right hand as a constant reminder.
While his wife, Rachel, and daughter, Ella Rose, played in the living room, his three well-behaved dogs, each with their own unique personalities, took turns following him around.
Brooklyn is the proclaimed "Queen Bee" by Maxx, as the dog that's been with him longest – since his college days at Eastern Michigan.
Durk is his middle "child," a 130-pound gentle giant American Bully named after hip-hop artist Lil Durk. Before his home, cars, iced out Cuban chains and diamond necklaces, Durk was his first purchase after being drafted in the fourth round by the Raiders.
"Once I got the league, I'm like, 'I'm getting an XL bully, a big ass XL pit,' I need one of those," said Crosby. "So, I went to Oakland. First thing I bought was Durk."
The baby of the trio, Leo, sticks to Crosby's hip like glue. He believes Leo most resembles himself with a bit of a rambunctious side.
Maxx has always had a love for dogs – especially pit bulls. He's made an initiative, with his current platform and newly formed nonprofit, The Maxx Crosby Foundation, to lend a helping hand to various animal shelters to get pit bulls adopted as well as pay out of pocket for health costs.
The edge rusher's "fur babies" followed him into his home office where he keeps his various awards and accolades. Behind his desk on a whiteboard, a statement, handwritten in black marker, stood out.
I will be the greatest in the world. … Every Single Day.
As I prepared for this interview, a singular question lingered in my mind.
Who is Maxx Crosby?
From the outside, we see an elite edge rusher who plays with a relentless spirit on the gridiron. A player with a no-nonsense attitude focused on winning games, barely missing a snap on the field. A guy draped in custom-made jewelry with the diamonds dancing, chilling in the front row at UFC fights wearing his favorite pair of all-white Nike Air Force 1's.
But who is Maxx Crosby when the cameras aren't on him? To truly understand the player we've grown to know and love, we have to go back to where it all began – before the stadium lights, before the screaming fans, before the No. 98.
Maxx Crosby is a survivor
Maxx's upbringing has translated over to his solider mentality on the field. It's a mindset instilled in him since birth as the product of two true survivors.
His mother, Vera, is a first-generation immigrant of Serbian and Albanian descent who began working in a slaughterhouse at the age of 10. Years later, without having ever spoken any English, she made her way to America, landing in Michigan.
While working in the restaurant industry, she met Maxx's father, Bryan. He, like his wife, started working at an early age to help provide for his family in Detroit.
"I'm the person who I am because my mom went through a lot and my dad went through a lot," Maxx said. "They instilled in me that no matter what adversity is going on, no matter how hard the job is, literally never quit no matter what it is. If you start something, you've got to finish it."
Maxx is the middle child between older brother Myles and younger sister Milla. The five were a tight-knit family in Lapeer, Michigan, where Myles and Maxx played everything from football to basketball to video games together.
However, Myles, nearly three years older than Maxx, always seemed to have the upper hand.
"Maxx was very competitive, that would be the first thing that comes to mind," Myles said. "Most of our lives I was always bigger than he was, a little faster than he was. He was my younger bro, but our entire lives were just him and I together all the time. Since we were little, he always wanted to beat me. Tooth and nail, would do everything he could to beat me."
The path Maxx has forged almost seemed destined for Myles, the most revered athlete in the family through adolescence. Myles played safety in high school, earning a football scholarship to SMU, and now works in modeling, gracing the pages of GQ and Vanity Fair.
"My brother was hard on me as a kid. He always was bigger, stronger, faster, more intelligent. He was that guy," said Maxx. "I always looked up to him because I wanted to be that guy. He made it hard, but I do appreciate all the things that he pulled me to because it made me a stronger person."
A turning point for the Crosby family came when Maxx was 10 years old. Hard times and the recession forced Crosby's father to find employment elsewhere.
Looking for a place to reset, the family set their eyes on Colleyville, Texas, where Maxx's grandfather lived.
Myles remembers his younger brother seemingly "calm, cool and always himself" despite the circumstances, describing him as someone who can "adapt to whatever environment he's in." Behind closed doors, that wasn't the case. It took some time for Maxx to adjust to his new environment.
"I grew up insecure," said Maxx. "I had run-ins with older kids, was picked on. It almost felt like I'm that middle child that never was the guy. It made me sick, having people treat me badly. I never wanted to be like that, no matter what.
"I still am that kid deep down. I remember all that stuff and I never want to belittle somebody or talk down to somebody because I'm at a different stature now. We're all human at the end of the day."